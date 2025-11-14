LIVE TV
Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

As Bihar’s results trickle in, a few standout candidates have emerged with massive victory margins. From Rama Nishad in Aurai to Nitin Nabin in Bankipur, BJP candidates dominate the list of biggest winners. These early leads highlight the NDA’s sweeping momentum across key constituencies.

November 14, 2025 18:53:49 IST

Despite the Election Commission declaring winners in only a handful of constituencies so far, the overall picture in Bihar has already taken shape, and it is overwhelmingly in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While exit polls had hinted at an NDA victory, few expected the coalition to surge past 190 seats, with trends oscillating between 190 and 200 for most of the day. By 5 pm, the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) were collectively leading in 195 seats, signalling a sweeping mandate not seen in years.

Bihar Election Results: BJP and JDU Dominate Early Wins

The constituencies where results have already been declared, over ten so far, are largely dominated by the BJP and the JDU. The emerging numbers show the NDA in a commanding position, while the Opposition struggles to stay afloat.

For the Congress, the picture is especially grim. The party is only marginally ahead in a few segments, and even there, inconsistently, pointing to what appears to be a near-complete rout.

Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur Wins Big In Debut, Becomes Youngest MLA-Elect After Beating Binod Mishra In Alinagar

Seat-by-Seat Lead Breakdown

According to the Election Commission’s latest update, the NDA’s lead distribution in the 243-member Bihar Assembly stands as follows:

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 93 seats

  • Janata Dal (United): 83 seats

  • Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats

  • Hindustani Awam Morcha: 4 seats

  • Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats

Mahagathbandhan Reduced to Just 32 Leads in Bihar Assembly Elections

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan is trailing far behind, leading in only 32 seats:

  • Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 26 seats

  • Congress: 5 seats

  • CPM: 1 seat

  • CPI(ML)(Liberation): 1 seat

The numbers reflect an unexpectedly sharp decline in the RJD-led alliance’s vote consolidation, despite the party’s stronghold in key regions.

X Factor Jan Suraaj Collapses, AIMIM Surprises

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, once seen as the election’s wildcard, has collapsed entirely, failing to make any significant impact on the electoral map.

The real surprise came from Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which is currently leading in six seats, primarily riding on concentrated Muslim votes from the Seemanchal belt. The party’s rise has introduced a new variable in the state’s political arithmetic.

Bihar Elections 2025 – The Biggest Winners (So Far)

Const. Constituency No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin
Aurai 89 Rama Nishad Bharatiya Janata Party Bhogendra Sahni Vikassheel Insaan Party 55,039
Digha 181 Sanjiv Chaurasia Bharatiya Janata Party Divya Gautam Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (Liberation) 51,080
Jhanjharpur 38 Nitish Mishra Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Narayan Yadav Communist Party of India 50,640
Bankipur 182 Nitin Nabin Bharatiya Janata Party Rekha Kumari Rashtriya Janata Dal 48,585

Also Read: ‘Iss Baar Toh Humlog Clean Sweep Ho Rahe Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For His Bold Statement A Day Before Bihar Election Result

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 6:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS