Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

Despite the Election Commission declaring winners in only a handful of constituencies so far, the overall picture in Bihar has already taken shape, and it is overwhelmingly in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While exit polls had hinted at an NDA victory, few expected the coalition to surge past 190 seats, with trends oscillating between 190 and 200 for most of the day. By 5 pm, the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) were collectively leading in 195 seats, signalling a sweeping mandate not seen in years.

The constituencies where results have already been declared, over ten so far, are largely dominated by the BJP and the JDU. The emerging numbers show the NDA in a commanding position, while the Opposition struggles to stay afloat.

For the Congress, the picture is especially grim. The party is only marginally ahead in a few segments, and even there, inconsistently, pointing to what appears to be a near-complete rout.

Seat-by-Seat Lead Breakdown

According to the Election Commission’s latest update, the NDA’s lead distribution in the 243-member Bihar Assembly stands as follows:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 93 seats

Janata Dal (United): 83 seats

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats

Hindustani Awam Morcha: 4 seats

Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats

Mahagathbandhan Reduced to Just 32 Leads in Bihar Assembly Elections

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan is trailing far behind, leading in only 32 seats:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 26 seats

Congress: 5 seats

CPM: 1 seat

CPI(ML)(Liberation): 1 seat

The numbers reflect an unexpectedly sharp decline in the RJD-led alliance’s vote consolidation, despite the party’s stronghold in key regions.

X Factor Jan Suraaj Collapses, AIMIM Surprises

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, once seen as the election’s wildcard, has collapsed entirely, failing to make any significant impact on the electoral map.

The real surprise came from Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which is currently leading in six seats, primarily riding on concentrated Muslim votes from the Seemanchal belt. The party’s rise has introduced a new variable in the state’s political arithmetic.

Bihar Elections 2025 – The Biggest Winners (So Far)

Const. Constituency No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Aurai 89 Rama Nishad Bharatiya Janata Party Bhogendra Sahni Vikassheel Insaan Party 55,039 Digha 181 Sanjiv Chaurasia Bharatiya Janata Party Divya Gautam Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (Liberation) 51,080 Jhanjharpur 38 Nitish Mishra Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Narayan Yadav Communist Party of India 50,640 Bankipur 182 Nitin Nabin Bharatiya Janata Party Rekha Kumari Rashtriya Janata Dal 48,585

