Bihar Election 2025: Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls, Check Their Key Differences

Exit polls reflect actual voter behavior post-voting, while opinion polls gauge voter intentions before elections to predict trends and outcomes.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 10, 2025 17:46:57 IST

Polls at the exit and polls of opinion are the two main tools by which the election world gets to know what the voters would do. Nevertheless, these two methods vary a lot when it comes to their timing, purpose, and reliability. 

Opinion Polls: Conducted Before Voting

Before the elections, opinion polls are carried out to find out the voters’ mood. A polling agency takes the opinions of a sample of voters by asking them about their preferences – which party or candidate they are going to vote for and their views on the leading issues.

  • Purpose: To forecast future voting and to get a picture of the public’s feelings.
  • Method: Through various interviewing techniques, phone surveys, or online questionnaires.
  • Limitations: In an opinion poll, all answers may not always be trustworthy because people might change their minds about voting or might not be willing to share their actual preferences.

Exit Polls: Conducted After Voting

Whereas exit polls begin right after the voters have voted. Interviewers ask the voters who they have voted for. Hence, this means that these polls are closer to the actual voters acting than any other method.

  • Purpose: This helps to predict the election’s result before the official announcement based on the current turnout.
  • Method: Interviews in person at the polling place after the vote is cast.
  • Limitation: Here, the reliability of the data collected is directly linked to the sample size, the truthfulness of the voters, and how the data is processed.

Bihar Election 2025: Key Difference

To sum it up in a nutshell, opinion polling predicts what people intend to do, whereas exit polling shows what people have actually done, thus giving a clearer though still unofficial picture of the decision made by the voters.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 5:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS