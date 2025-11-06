Bihar Election 2025: Important Things Voters Should Keep in Mind While Voting | Voter Guide

Who Can Vote?

Any citizen of Bihar who is at least 18 years old on the day of the election and has their name on the voter list is eligible to vote. You must also present either a voter ID card or an acceptable form of ID with you to vote in the polling station.

What Is an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and How to Use It

Voters will vote using electronic voting machines (EVM). The EVM will have the name of the candidate and the party symbol displayed and there will be a button for you to press to cast your vote. When you press the button you will hear a beep and a light will flash when you have voted.

Check Your Vote Using VVPAT

After the machine registers your vote, a voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) will print your choice for you to see. Verify what you selected before leaving the polling station. If there is an issue please advise the polling officer right away.

Steps for Voting at the Polling Station

Present your Voter ID to polling personnel

Have your finger ink-marked indicating you have voted

Sign, or give thumb impression, in the registration book

Cast vote on EVM

Check that your vote has been recorded on VVPAT slip

Leave polling station

Important Reminders for All Voters

Arrive early, don’t delay and cause long waiting lines for others

Mobile phones / cameras are NOT permitted in the voting booth

Indicate that you do NOT wish to vote for any candidate by pressing the NOTA (None of the Above) button

Polling officers are there to assist you

The Election Commission makes special arrangements for smooth voting experience. There will be more than 45,000 polling booths, some women only, some accessible depending on your needs. The Voter Assistance Booths will help people locate their polling booth and/or serial number from the electoral roll. Mobile phones must be deposited outside the booth before you can enter the voting booth. Water, waiting and toilet facilities, lighting, ramps, and signage will be available at all polling stations. Most importantly, maintain order, and follow instructions from electoral officials, to ensure a fair and open election.

After Voting

Your vote is securely stored, and your inked finger prevents double voting. Votes will be counted on November 14, 2025, to announce the election results.

The information provided is based on official Election Commission guidelines and general voter awareness materials available at the time of publication. Readers are advised to verify specific details such as polling booth locations and ID requirements from the official Election Commission of India website before voting.

