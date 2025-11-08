Bihar Election 2025: Pramod Kumar vs Dewa Gupta- Motihari Becomes Election Spotlight

Bihar Election 2025: As the Bihar election battle advances into its second phase, the Motihari assembly constituency is emerging as one of the key seats to watch. Part of the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, Motihari is expected to witness an intense contest in the upcoming round of polling.

Cultural and Economic Significance of Motihari

Motihari holds a distinct place in India’s development journey. Renowned as a major agricultural hub, it is famous for its sugarcane and litchi cultivation. The region also carries deep Buddhist significance, being part of the ancient Champaran area associated with Lord Buddha’s travels. Its numerous temples and historical sites further enrich its cultural heritage.

However, the constituency continues to grapple with several challenges, including rising unemployment, inadequate healthcare facilities, poor road connectivity, and underdeveloped infrastructure, which remain pressing concerns for the people of Motihari.

Key Contestants And Political Scenario

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Pramod Kumar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. Kumar has been representing the seat for five consecutive terms, giving him a strong presence and familiarity among voters. On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has introduced a fresh face, Dewa Gupta, while Jan Suraaj has announced Atul Kumar as their candidate for the seat.

Pramod Kumar may have an edge in the elections due to his long-standing tenure. Conversely, Dewa Gupta faces scrutiny, as he has multiple criminal cases, which could discourage voters from supporting him.

Historical Election Results In Motihari

Pramod Kumar’s electoral record demonstrates consistent victories in Motihari:

2020 Vidhan Sabha elections: Kumar secured 92,733 votes , defeating RJD’s Om Prakash Chaudhary by 14,645 votes (Chaudhary received 78,088 votes).

Kumar secured , defeating RJD’s by (Chaudhary received 78,088 votes). 2015 elections: Kumar won with 79,947 votes , defeating RJD’s Binod Kumar Shrivastava , who secured 61,430 votes , by a margin of 18,517 votes .

Kumar won with , defeating RJD’s , who secured , by a margin of . 2010 elections: Kumar secured 51,888 votes, defeating RJD’s Rajesh Gupta alias Bablu Gupta by a margin of 24,530 votes (Gupta received 27,358 votes).

Bihar Elections: Phase 1 Recap and Phase 2 Outlook

The first phase of the Bihar elections witnessed a record voter turnout of 65.08%, marking the highest polling percentage in the state’s history. The first phase concluded recently, and elections for 122 seats are scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

(With Inputs From ANI)

