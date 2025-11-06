LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer announced that special e-rickshaws have been arranged by the district election branch in Siwan for the convenience of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and elderly voters. These e-rickshaws are helping voters reach polling stations comfortably and on time.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 6, 2025 12:22:23 IST

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer announced that special e-rickshaws have been arranged by the district election branch in Siwan for the convenience of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and elderly voters. These e-rickshaws are helping voters reach polling stations comfortably and on time.

Furthermore, volunteers have been deployed across all polling centres to assist senior citizens and PwD voters, ensuring that every eligible citizen can cast their vote easily.

Voting Underway In 121 Constituencies

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is being held today, covering 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts. Key districts participating in this phase include Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

Over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, which will decide the fate of more than 1,300 candidates. This marks the beginning of Bihar’s two-phase election process, setting the tone for an intense political battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, along with emerging contenders like the Jan Suraaj Party.

Focus On Transparency

To ensure free, fair, and transparent polling, the Election Commission has implemented robust security measures, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across sensitive areas. All polling stations are under webcast surveillance, allowing real-time monitoring of the voting process.

Authorities have also made arrangements to ensure smooth voter movement, manage queues, and maintain order at polling sites. The participation of youth, women, and first-time voters is being closely observed, as these groups are expected to play a decisive role in shaping Bihar’s political landscape.

The counting of votes and declaration of results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will take place on November 14.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 11:48 AM IST
