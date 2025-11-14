LIVE TV
Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between BJP And Congress

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Earlier, on Tuesday, November 11, the state made history with a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent, the highest since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 08:00:37 IST

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Bihar is gearing up for the counting of votes on Thursday, November 14. Earlier, on Tuesday, November 11, the state made history with a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent, the highest since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). While 62.98 percent of male voters participated, women once again outshone them with a remarkable 71.78 percent turnout. As no irregularities or malpractices were reported, the ECI confirmed that re-polling will not be required at any of Bihar’s 90,740 polling booths.

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Bodh Gaya Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set 14.11.2025 as the date of results for all three constituencies.

Gaya Town Election Result 2025 – Winner 

Gaya Town Election Result 2025 – Winner 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set 14.11.2025 as the date of results for all three constituencies.

Wazirganj Election Result 2025 – Winner

Wazirganj Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set 14.11.2025 as the date of results for all three constituencies.

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Bodh Gaya: Jan Suraaj Party (Lakshman Manjhi) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)- Shyamdeo Paswan

Gaya Town: Prem Kumar from BJP and Akhaury Onkar Nath from INC

Wazirganj: Birendra Singh from BJP and Awadhesh Kumar Singh from INC

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result:

In Bodh Gaya Assembly Election 2020, Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD emerged as the winning candidate.

In Gaya Town Assembly Election 2020, Prem Kumar of the BJP emerged as the winning candidate.

In Wazirganj Assembly Election 2020, Birendra Singh of the BJP emerged as the winning candidate.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 8:00 AM IST
