Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Madhepura and Simri Bakhtiarpur, two important constituencies in the Kosi area. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, margins of votes, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

Madhepura Election Result 2025 – Winner

In any event, as of the last reporting, RJD’s Prof. Chandrashekhar is also facing stiff competition from JDU’s Kavita Saha. Chandrashekhar is the incumbent and former education minister, and will highlight his record of development, while Saha’s focus is on women and empowerment, and the model of government of Nitish Kumar.

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

In Simri Bakhtiarpur, LJP’s Surendra Yadav appears to be the most prominent figure. The main concerns in his constituency are: flood control, unemployment, and road connectivity, and it will be interesting to see how this has influenced voter preferences this time.

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Madhepura were Chandrashekhar (RJD), Kavita Saha (JDU), and some of the independent candidates. In Simri Bakhtiarpur, the contestants included the LJP’s Surendra Yadav.

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, RJD’s Chandrashekhar had won with 39.52% of the vote in Madhepura, and JDU’s Yusuf Salahuddin had won Simri Bakhtiarpur.