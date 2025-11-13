LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Mokama Assembly constituency in Bihar went to polls on November 6, 2025, with 64% voter turnout. Key candidates include Anant Kumar Singh (JD(U)) and Veena Devi (RJD) in a high-profile battle. Election results for Mokama are scheduled to be announced on November 14, 2025.

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh, Veena Devi face off; results out on November 14. Photos: X.
Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh, Veena Devi face off; results out on November 14. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 13, 2025 22:45:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Mokama Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Mokama, one of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies, went to polls on 6 November 2025 as part of the state’s first phase of elections. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 64.00%, while overall voter turnout across Bihar surged to a record 66.91%.

Bihar Mokama Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting        

The main political parties contesting in Mokama were the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.  The results are scheduled for November 14, with results expected to come out on the same day.

Mokama Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The race has seen a high-profile contest as Anant Kumar Singh, who had previously won the seat in 2020 as an RJD candidate and in 2015 as an independent, faces Veena Devi from the RJD. 

Mokama Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The candidates for the 2025 Mokama assembly elections include:

Party Candidate Name
AAP Dr. Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar
JD(U) Anant Kumar Singh
Jan Suraaj Party Priyadarshi Piyush
Lokhit Adhikar Party Rahul Kumar
Panchpauniya Samaj Party Manju Kumari
RJD Veena Devi

Mokama Chunav Result – 2015 & 2020 Winner

The Mokama constituency has seen notable political battles over the past decade:

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Anant Kumar Singh IND Neeraj Kumar JD(U) 18,348
2010 Anant Kumar Singh JD(U) Sonam Devi LJP
2020 Anant Kumar Singh RJD Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh JD(U) 24.07%

Mokama assembly constituency is classified as a General category seat and falls under Patna district, forming part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency comprises Ghoswari and Mokama blocks, along with 11 Gram Panchayats from Pandarak block.

Also Read: Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav vs Satish Kumar Yadav High-Stakes Bihar Contest, Outcome on November 14

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar Election resultbiharelectionnewsMokama Bihar Assembly Election Result

RELATED News

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

LATEST NEWS

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 Nov; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Close Contest

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Tough Battle

Lauriya Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Vinay Bihari and Sunil Kumar Face Tough Contest in Bihar Polls

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bakhri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Contests, Candidates And 2020 Comparison

Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14
Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14
Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14
Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

QUICK LINKS