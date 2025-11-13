Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Mokama Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Mokama, one of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies, went to polls on 6 November 2025 as part of the state’s first phase of elections. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 64.00%, while overall voter turnout across Bihar surged to a record 66.91%.

Bihar Mokama Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The main political parties contesting in Mokama were the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The results are scheduled for November 14, with results expected to come out on the same day.

Mokama Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The race has seen a high-profile contest as Anant Kumar Singh, who had previously won the seat in 2020 as an RJD candidate and in 2015 as an independent, faces Veena Devi from the RJD.

Mokama Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The candidates for the 2025 Mokama assembly elections include:

Party Candidate Name AAP Dr. Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar JD(U) Anant Kumar Singh Jan Suraaj Party Priyadarshi Piyush Lokhit Adhikar Party Rahul Kumar Panchpauniya Samaj Party Manju Kumari RJD Veena Devi

Mokama Chunav Result – 2015 & 2020 Winner

The Mokama constituency has seen notable political battles over the past decade:

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes) 2015 Anant Kumar Singh IND Neeraj Kumar JD(U) 18,348 2010 Anant Kumar Singh JD(U) Sonam Devi LJP – 2020 Anant Kumar Singh RJD Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh JD(U) 24.07%

Mokama assembly constituency is classified as a General category seat and falls under Patna district, forming part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency comprises Ghoswari and Mokama blocks, along with 11 Gram Panchayats from Pandarak block.

Also Read: Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav vs Satish Kumar Yadav High-Stakes Bihar Contest, Outcome on November 14