Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Mokama Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Mokama, one of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies, went to polls on 6 November 2025 as part of the state’s first phase of elections. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 64.00%, while overall voter turnout across Bihar surged to a record 66.91%.
Bihar Mokama Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting
The main political parties contesting in Mokama were the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The results are scheduled for November 14, with results expected to come out on the same day.
Mokama Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner
The race has seen a high-profile contest as Anant Kumar Singh, who had previously won the seat in 2020 as an RJD candidate and in 2015 as an independent, faces Veena Devi from the RJD.
Mokama Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants
The candidates for the 2025 Mokama assembly elections include:
|Party
|Candidate Name
|AAP
|Dr. Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar
|JD(U)
|Anant Kumar Singh
|Jan Suraaj Party
|Priyadarshi Piyush
|Lokhit Adhikar Party
|Rahul Kumar
|Panchpauniya Samaj Party
|Manju Kumari
|RJD
|Veena Devi
Mokama Chunav Result – 2015 & 2020 Winner
The Mokama constituency has seen notable political battles over the past decade:
|Year
|Winner
|Party
|Runner-up
|Party
|Margin (Votes)
|2015
|Anant Kumar Singh
|IND
|Neeraj Kumar
|JD(U)
|18,348
|2010
|Anant Kumar Singh
|JD(U)
|Sonam Devi
|LJP
|–
|2020
|Anant Kumar Singh
|RJD
|Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh
|JD(U)
|24.07%
Mokama assembly constituency is classified as a General category seat and falls under Patna district, forming part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency comprises Ghoswari and Mokama blocks, along with 11 Gram Panchayats from Pandarak block.
