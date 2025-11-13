Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Munger and Jamalpur, two important constituencies. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

Munger Election Result 2025 – Winner

In any event, as of the last reporting, RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi is also facing stiff competition from BJP’s Kumar Pranay. Avinash is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development, while the other party focuses on women’s empowerment and the model of government of Nitish Kumar.

Jamalpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

In Jamalpur, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal appears to be the most prominent figure. The main concerns in his constituency are: flood control, unemployment, and road connectivity, and it will be interesting to see how this has influenced voter preferences this time.

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Munger were Kumar Pranay (BJP), Avinash Vidyarthi (RJD), and some of the independent candidates. In Jamalpur, the contestants included the JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal.

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, BJP’s Pranav Kumar had won with a majority of the vote in Munger, and INC’s Ajay Kumar Singh had won Simri Bakhtiarpur.