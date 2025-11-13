Nalanda Election Result 2025 LIVE: JDU’s Shravan Kumar Faces Tough Contest Against LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha as Counting Continues

Nalanda, Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Nalanda, an important constituency. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

Nalanda Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

Nalanda Election Result 2025 – Winner

In any event, as of the last reporting, JDU’s Shravan Kumar is also facing stiff competition from LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha. Shravan is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development.

Nalanda Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Nalanda were Kumari Poonam Sinha (LJ), Shravan Kumar (JDU), and some of the independent candidates

Nalanda Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, JDU’s Shrawon had won with a majority of the vote in Nalanda, and others were Ajay kumar, Ashok kumar, Brahamdev Prasad, Dev Kumar, Gunjan Patel.