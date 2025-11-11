LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > "NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai": HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

"NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai": HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

Voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, phase 2, began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state. Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president Santosh Kumar Suman voiced strong confidence in the NDA’s victory.

HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts NDA's Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025. (Representative Image: ANI)
HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts NDA's Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 11, 2025 12:05:50 IST

“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

Voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, phase 2, began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state. Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president Santosh Kumar Suman voiced strong confidence in the NDA’s victory. 

Also Check: Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 LIVE: NDA VS India Bloc vs Jan Suraaj

Speaking to ANI, Suman said that feedback from party workers on the ground indicates that ‘NDA ki aandhi chal rhi hai’ (there is a storm of NDA). 

He said, “The feedback we are receiving from our party workers shows that ‘NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai’ (there is a storm of NDA). The impact of the work done by the government is being seen. On November 14, we will celebrate Holi and Diwali together and form a strong government.”

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, he appealed to the electors to cast their votes in large numbers.

“We appeal to people to participate in democracy and choose such a government that can give you peace, and take Bihar forward. Record-breaking voting took place under the first phase of the elections, and this time too, voting of the same kind should happen,” he said.

HAM(S) Bets on Deepa Kumari in Imamganj 

HAM(S) is contesting on six seats, including the high-profile Imamganj constituency, in the second phase. Former Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the seat, is once again testing his party’s influence in this key region.

HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024, when she won a by-election by a margin of 5,945 votes over RJD’s Raushan Kumar after the seat was vacated by Jitan Ram Manjhi’s move to national politics.

Aurangabad SP Ambrish Rahul Urges Voters to Turn Out in Large Numbers 

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul cast his vote along with his wife Shilpi Kumari, and said, “Shilpi and I both used our right to vote, and I appeal to all people of Aurangabad to come out of their homes. It hardly takes 2 minutes to vote. Everyone here whose name is on the voter list should come out and exercise their right to vote.”

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2, See 14.55% Turnout by 9 AM

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am.

The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:21 AM IST
“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025
“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025
“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025
“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

QUICK LINKS