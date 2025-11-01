Nitish Kumar’s Decades In Power: A Story Of Strategy And Survival In Bihar

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, has had one of the most remarkable and eventful political journeys in India. Known for his frequent shifts in alliances, Kumar has switched sides between the BJP and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan three times, yet managed to retain his political relevance and win every major election since 2005. Over the years, he has taken oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister seven times.

Kumar began his political career in 1985 when he was elected to the Bihar Assembly as a Janata Dal MLA. Initially, he supported Lalu Prasad Yadav, helping him become Chief Minister in 1990. However, differences soon emerged. In 1994, Kumar and socialist leader George Fernandes led a revolt against Lalu, forming Janata Dal (George), which later became the Samata Party.

Two years later, in 1996, Nitish Kumar aligned himself with the BJP. His national presence grew as he served in key ministries under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1998 to 2004, including Railways, Agriculture, and Surface Transport.

In 2000, Kumar became Bihar’s Chief Minister for the first time but resigned within seven days after failing to prove a majority. His real breakthrough came in 2005 when, with BJP’s support, he led the NDA to victory and began a long tenure in Bihar’s top post.

In 2013, he broke ties with the BJP after Narendra Modi’s rise as the party’s prime ministerial candidate. Two years later, he joined hands with his old rival Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress to form the Mahagathbandhan, returning to power once again in 2015.

But in 2017, he made another dramatic turnaround, quitting the alliance with Lalu and rejoining the BJP to retain his position as Chief Minister. The NDA again won in 2020, and despite his party JD(U) securing only 43 seats, Kumar continued his record run as the state’s leader.

