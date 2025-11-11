LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

PM Narendra Modi urged young and first-time voters in Bihar to “exercise their franchise and inspire others” as Phase 2 of the assembly elections began. Voting is underway across 122 seats, deciding the fate of over 1,300 candidates, including several key ministers.

PM Modi urges young voters to lead the change as Bihar enters Phase 2. (Photo: X)
PM Modi urges young voters to lead the change as Bihar enters Phase 2. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 11, 2025 09:04:04 IST

PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began on Tuesday morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi issuing a direct appeal to the people of Bihar particularly first-time voters to turn out in large numbers and inspire others to do the same.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister urged citizens to participate enthusiastically and set a new benchmark in voter turnout. Emphasising the importance of youth participation, PM Modi said, “Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote but also inspire others to do so.”

Phase 2 voting in Bihar begins

Polling is underway across 122 constituencies, where over 3.70 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The second phase will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including several senior leaders from both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. A number of ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet are contesting in this round, as well as several BJP ministers who are seeking re-election. Key constituencies such as Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj and Nathnagar are witnessing high-intensity polling with heavy security deployment and brisk morning turnout.

High-profile candidates on run

The final phase has gained significance due to the presence of high-profile candidates, former MPs, celebrities and new independent challengers, leading to several triangular and multi-cornered contests. The rise of Jan Suraaj has added an unexpected third-front challenge, making seat equations more unpredictable. With shifting political loyalties and new faces taking on established names, this phase is being closely watched for its potential to change the momentum of the election.

The first phase of voting had recorded an impressive turnout of 65.08 per cent, one of the highest in recent years. Both the ruling and opposition alliances interpreted the turnout as a sign of growing support, intensifying the stakes for the final phase.

As polling progresses today, all eyes are on the youth vote something PM Modi highlighted in his message. With the Prime Minister positioning young voters as agents of change and urging them to encourage others, the outcome of this phase could play a decisive role in shaping the political narrative heading into the final results.

Vote counting will take place on November 14, with final results expected by the evening.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:04 AM IST
