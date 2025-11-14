LIVE TV
Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Leading As Early Trends Come In

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Leading As Early Trends Come In

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: The counting for the Raghopur Bihar Assembly has begun. According to ECI, Tejashwi prasad yadav is leading from Raghopur. The key contest is between RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav. The seat, part of Vaishali district, remains central to the Yadav family’s political legacy.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 14, 2025 09:50:12 IST

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Leading As Early Trends Come In

Raghopur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The counting for the Raghopur Bihar Assembly has begun. According to ECI, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is leading from Raghopur. The constituency is witnessing a high-profile contest between Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Satish Kumar Yadav. Polling in Raghopur took place on November 6, 2025, during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Raghopur, one of the 243 assembly constituencies in the state, witnessed an impressive 68.54% voter turnout, reflecting significant public engagement. Overall voter turnout across Bihar reached a record 66.91%.

The constituency, part of Vaishali district, is a general seat established in 1951 and falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured victory from Raghopur, defeating Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 38,174 votes. The win reaffirmed Raghopur’s reputation as an RJD stronghold.

Tejashwi, who is also the sitting MLA from Raghopur, had earlier won the constituency in 2015 as well. His father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, won from this seat twice – in 1995 and 2000 – while his mother and former CM Rabri Devi clinched the seat in 2005.

Raghopur, thus, remains deeply intertwined with the political legacy of the Yadav family. In 2025, the contest once again features Tejashwi Prasad Yadav representing RJD and Satish Kumar Yadav representing BJP.

The 2025 Raghopur Assembly election has drawn attention as a prestige battle between RJD and BJP. The primary candidates are:

  • Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD)

  • Satish Kumar Yadav (BJP)

Major state parties including Janata Dal (United) and Congress are also contesting the wider Bihar polls. The outcome of Raghopur holds symbolic importance, as the constituency continues to reflect the larger political mood of the Vaishali region.

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2020 Tejashwi Prasad Yadav RJD Satish Kumar BJP 38,174
2015 Tejashwi Prasad Yadav RJD Satish Kumar BJP 22,733
2010 Satish Kumar JD(U) Rabri Devi RJD

Raghopur’s Political Demography and Significance

Raghopur constituency has historically been considered a safe seat for the RJD, thanks to its demographic composition.

Yadav voters constitute around 31% of the electorate, while Scheduled Castes make up 18.56%, and Muslims account for 3.3%. This combination has traditionally formed a strong vote base for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Except for the 2010 setback, Raghopur has remained firmly loyal to the Yadav family, underscoring its importance as a political bastion for the RJD.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:21 AM IST
