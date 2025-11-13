LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Raghunathpur constituency in Bihar went to polls on 6 November 2025, with 61.45% voter turnout. The contest features Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU). Results will be declared on November 14, with vote counting starting early morning.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 13, 2025 22:58:43 IST

Raghunathpur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Raghunathpur constituency in Bihar went to the polls on 6 November 2025 as part of the first phase of the state assembly elections. The constituency, one of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats, recorded a voter turnout of 61.45%, slightly below the state’s overall record turnout of 66.91%.

Bihar Raghunathpur Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The main political contenders in the state include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. The results for the  Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 14 as vote counting will start early in the morning.

Raghunathpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The current MLA from Raghunathpur, Harishankar Yadav (RJD), had won both the 2015 and 2020 elections. In 2020, Yadav defeated Manoj Kumar Singh of LJP with a victory margin of 17,965 votes, with a voter turnout of 53.52%, reflecting strong public participation in the constituency.

This year, the contest is expected to be closely fought between Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU).

Raghunathpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The candidates contesting the 2025 Raghunathpur Assembly elections include:

Party Candidate Name
JD(U) Vikash Kumar Singh
Jan Suraaj Party Rahul Kirti
Janshakti Janta Dal Pashupati Nath Chaturvedi
RJD Osama Shahab
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Kumar Santosh
Independent Anita Kumari
Independent Upendra Singh

Raghunathpur Chunav Result – 2015 & 2020 Winners

Year Winner Party Runner-Up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Harishankar Yadav RJD Manoj Kumar Singh BJP 10,622
2020 Harishankar Yadav RJD Manoj Kumar Singh LJP 17,965

QUICK LINKS