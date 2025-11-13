Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Simri Bakhtiarpur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Simri Bakhtiarpur Election is witnessing intense political activity as voting and counting unfold live. Voters in Simri Bakhtiarpur are closely watching the race between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Yusuf Salahuddin, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Sunita Devi, and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) Surendra Kumar Yadav. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 68.4%.

In 2020, Yusuf Salahuddin registered a win from the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency.

Bihar Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The Bihar Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 is set for a decisive moment as vote counting begins tomorrow. Ahead of the official ECI results, early trends and real-time vote counts will indicate which candidate is leading, offering a first glimpse into the likely winner and the impact on the overall Bihar Assembly elections.

Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. As voters and candidates await the final outcome, our live coverage will bring you real-time updates, leading candidates, and the latest trends from the constituency. Stay tuned to follow the results as they unfold and find out RJD, BSP, JSP, and others who are likely to claim victory.

Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Candidate Candidate Name BSP Sunita Devi Jagrook Janta Party Pintu Kumar Sharma Jan Suraaj Party Surendra Kumar Yadav Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh RJD Yusuf Salahuddin Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) Bibhuti Singh Independent Anand Ranjan, Awdhesh Kumar, Barun Kumar Yadav, Domi Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Sada, Vikash Raj, Yapura Wadat, Yogbir Roy

Simri Bakhtiarpur Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) clinched victory. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the seat swung to Yusuf Salahuddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), signalling a change in voter sentiment.

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes) 2015 Dinesh Chandra Yadav JD (U) Yusuf Salahuddin LJP 37806 2010 Dr Arun Kumar JD (U) Choudhry Mehboob Ali Kaisar INC 18842