LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates, Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Vote Counting LIVE: Voters in Simri Bakhtiarpur are closely watching the race between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Yusuf Salahuddin, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Sunita Devi, and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) Surendra Kumar Yadav. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 68.4%.

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE
Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 13, 2025 22:57:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Simri Bakhtiarpur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE UpdatesThe Bihar Simri Bakhtiarpur Election is witnessing intense political activity as voting and counting unfold live. Voters in Simri Bakhtiarpur are closely watching the race between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Yusuf Salahuddin, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Sunita Devi, and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) Surendra Kumar Yadav. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 68.4%. 

In 2020, Yusuf Salahuddin registered a win from the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency. 

Bihar Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The Bihar Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 is set for a decisive moment as vote counting begins tomorrow. Ahead of the official ECI results, early trends and real-time vote counts will indicate which candidate is leading, offering a first glimpse into the likely winner and the impact on the overall Bihar Assembly elections. 

Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. As voters and candidates await the final outcome, our live coverage will bring you real-time updates, leading candidates, and the latest trends from the constituency. Stay tuned to follow the results as they unfold and find out RJD, BSP, JSP, and others who are likely to claim victory. 

Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Candidate Candidate Name
BSP Sunita Devi 
Jagrook Janta Party Pintu Kumar Sharma 
Jan Suraaj Party Surendra Kumar Yadav
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh
RJD Yusuf Salahuddin
Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) Bibhuti Singh
Independent Anand Ranjan, Awdhesh Kumar, Barun Kumar Yadav, Domi Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Sada, Vikash Raj, Yapura Wadat, Yogbir Roy

 Simri Bakhtiarpur Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) clinched victory. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the seat swung to Yusuf Salahuddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), signalling a change in voter sentiment. 

Year  Winner Party  Runner-up Party  Margin (Votes)
2015 Dinesh Chandra Yadav  JD (U) Yusuf Salahuddin LJP 37806
2010 Dr Arun Kumar JD (U) Choudhry Mehboob Ali Kaisar INC 18842

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly election result 2025Bihar eciBihar Election 2025Bihar Election resultbihar election result 2025Bihar Gaya Town Election Result 2025biharelectionnewsbjpcongressECIJDUrjdSimri Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election result 2025Simri Bakhtiarpur Bihar Election Result 2025Simri Bakhtiarpur chunav resultSimri Bakhtiarpur Election result 2025Simri Bakhtiarpur election result winnerSimri Bakhtiarpur vidhan sabha chunav resultSimri Bakhtiarpur winner vote margin

RELATED News

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

LATEST NEWS

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 Nov; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Close Contest

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Tough Battle

Lauriya Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Vinay Bihari and Sunil Kumar Face Tough Contest in Bihar Polls

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bakhri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Contests, Candidates And 2020 Comparison

Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?
Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?
Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?
Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

QUICK LINKS