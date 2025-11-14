LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Siwan, Maharajganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, JD(U) Hem Narayan Sah Eye Crucial Bihar Assembly Wins, Counting on November 14

Siwan, Maharajganj, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have brought the spotlight to the Siwan district, where voters across the Siwan and Maharajganj constituencies eagerly await the final results on November 14. The Siwan district witnessed a voter turnout of 66.91%.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 14, 2025 01:26:49 IST

Siwan, Maharajganj, Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have brought the spotlight to the Siwan district, where voters across the Siwan and Maharajganj constituencies eagerly await the final results on November 14. These key seats carry significant political weight in the region, with high-stakes, multi-cornered battles shaping the district’s electoral landscape and influencing Bihar’s broader political direction. The Siwan district witnessed a voter turnout of 66.91%. 

Siwan, Maharajganj, Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The Bihar Siwan and Maharajganj Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 is set for a decisive moment as vote counting begins tomorrow. Ahead of the official ECI results, early trends and real-time vote counts will indicate which candidate is leading, offering a first glimpse into the likely winner and the impact on the overall Bihar Assembly elections. 

Siwan Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Siwan Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 59.70%. Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from RJD is the sitting MLA from the Siwan seat. In 2015, BJP candidate Vyas Deo Prasad won from the seat.  

Maharajganj Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Siwan Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 61.99%. Vijay Shanker Dubey from INC is the sitting MLA from the Maharajganj seat. In 2015, JD(U) candidate Hem Narayan Sah won the seat. 

Siwan Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Mohammad Kaifi Samshir
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mangal Pandey
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Sunita Devi
Jagrook Janta Party Rakesh Sharma
Jan Suraaj Party Intekhab Ahmad
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) Kumar Gauraw Bunty
Independent Candidates Dewa Kant Mishra Alias Munna Bhaiya, Md Arif, Saroj Kumari, Satyendra Kumar Kushwaha, Sushil Kumar, Vimal Prasad

Maharajganj Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Madan Yadav
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Ravi Ranjan Tisu
Bharat Ka Kisan Majdoor Party Nayan Prasad
Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] Hem Narayan Sah
Jan Suraaj Party Sunil Ray
Political Team India Dr. Vikas Kumar Singh
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Vishal Kumar Jaiswal
Independent Candidates Angad Kumar, Ashish Ranjan Singh, Nitish Kumar Diwedi, Raj Kishor Gupta, Ravindra Kumar

Siwan Election Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of the RJD clinched victory in the Siwan constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Vyas Deo Prasad of the BJP, signalling a change in voter sentiment. The voter turnout stood at 54.42%, showing the level of public participation in the electoral process. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Vyas Deo Prasad BJP Bablu Prasad JD(U) 3,534
2010 Vyasdeo Prasad BJP Awadhvihari Chaudhry RJD 12,541

Maharajganj Election Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Vijay Shanker Dubey of the INC clinched victory in the Siwan constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Hem Narayan Shah of the JD(U), signalling a change in voter sentiment. The voter turnout stood at 53.62%, showing the level of public participation in the electoral process. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Hem Narayan Sah JD(U) Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh BJP 20,292
2010 Damodar Singh JD(U) Manik Chand Rai RJD 20,000
First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS