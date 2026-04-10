Prime Fresh Limited Delivers Record-Breaking Q3FY26 Performance Across All Key Financial Metrics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Prime Fresh Limited (BSE: 540404), established in 2007 is a fully integrated Agriculture value chain company with special focus on Fruits and vegetables supply chain Business.

Prime Fresh Ltd. has continued its strong momentum into FY26, reflecting the clarity of strategy, the strength of execution, and the steadfast commitment of entire team. Revenue stood at ₹743 Mn, a 37% YoY increase from ₹544 Mn. EBITDA (excl. Other Income) rose 127% YoY to ₹63 Mn, up from ₹28 Mn in Q3FY25. This improvement flowed through to the bottom line as well, with Profit After Tax (PAT) increasing 156% YoY to ₹47 Mn compared to ₹18 Mn in the same quarter last year.

For 9MFY26, revenue climbed 27% YoY to ₹1941 Mn from ₹1524 Mn in 9MFY25, highlighting the continued strength of its core business. EBITDA (excl. Other Income) grew 47% YoY to ₹142 Mn, up from ₹96 Mn in the same period last year, reflecting improved operational efficiency. This positive momentum extended to the bottom line, with Profit After Tax (PAT) rising 46% YoY to ₹107 Mn from ₹74 Mn, underscoring the resilience and consistency of the company’s growth trajectory. Further, the promoters have hiked their stake over the past quarter.

Commenting on the results Mr Hiren Ghelani, Founder and Whole Time Director, Prime Fresh Limited, said:

“Q3 FY26 was an extremely good quarter on all Parameters. Prime Fresh scaled crossed many new milestones on the back of focused efforts. Team Prime Fresh continued to focus on Consolidation, Operational efficiency, building better processes & Increasing Utilization from the existing Supply Chain ecosystem. The renewed efforts on Traditional Channels, General Trade and Large Ticket/Bulk Business orders paid pretty well during the quarter backed by superior cost control efforts. As a result of our sustained diversification efforts, the F&V services business emerged as a key catalyst during this quarter.

This performance was achieved despite a volatile demand environment and seasonal variations in key commodities. The improvement was driven by our continued focus on cost optimization, a better product mix, and significantly higher volumes.

Our continued focus on strengthening backward integration and enhancing supply-chain precision delivered encouraging results, even in the face of highly unfavourable climatic challenges. Overall capacity utilisation improved during the quarter, supported by agile forecasting of short-term demand and supply variation, Throughput across our major procurement clusters remained robust. These operational efficiencies, combined with disciplined cost management, helped us maintain margin resilience.

During 9MFY26, we made significant progress in advancing to our long-term growth roadmap through a multi-dimensional strategy encompassing tie-ups with the farmers, collaborations with FPOs, Land acquisitions, and the Nashik Cluster Development Project. This project is expected to drive a meaningful improvement in gross margins from FY28 onwards, positioning us for next phase of growth.

Our ongoing work in enabling farmer empowerment through training, input support, aggregation infrastructure, and digital traceability continues to drive measurable impact. The Company remains committed to reducing post-harvest losses, improving quality consistency, and ensuring better value realization for growers across key geographies.

Going forward, we continue to remain committed to our longer term Strategy of building partnerships lead growth & utilization of large capacity created during the last 3-4 years. We will continue to invest in Automation, Technology, Team Building, Marketing & Expanding into new geography to get into FY2028 with Fresh optimism for migration to new Orbit.”

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Prime Fresh Limited (PFL) is a BSE-listed, fully integrated Agri Value Chain company specialising in post-harvest supply chain management of fruits and vegetables. PFL operates across two verticals — an F&V supply chain business covering end-to-end post-harvest operations (sourcing, sorting, grading, ripening, cold storage and distribution) with a network of 1,20,000+ farmers across 18 states and an annual sourcing capacity of 2,00,000+ tonnes; and a services business offering 3PL warehousing, cold storage management and facility solutions across 19+ locations with over 6 lakh tonnes per annum of operational capacity.

With 15,000+ customers, 2,440+ suppliers, and 99% service-level compliance, PFL serves modern trade, e-commerce, food processors, exporters and APMC markets — backed by 18+ years of execution expertise and deep farmer integration across the farm-to-shelf supply chain.

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