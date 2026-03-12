From Mom’s Challenges to Milan Magic: Priya Munjal Drops 44kg, Claims Paris Runways as UMB Queen with Charu Parashar

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 12, 2026 11:11:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Resilience personified: Priya Munjal, proud mother of two, has shed 44kg—from 104kg to a confident 60kg—through sheer willpower, smart fitness, and a total mindset overhaul. Now, Mrs. India 1st Runner-Up from UMB Pageants, she’s set to dominate Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks in Charu Parashar’s stunning couture, proving Indian women are rewriting global fashion rules with body positivity and unyielding spirit.

Epic Makeover: 104kg to 60kg Supermom Power

Priya’s transformation kicked off amid motherhood’s demands and weight struggles that chipped away at her self-assurance. Fueled by grit, she adopted balanced meals, intense training, and inner strength-building. The result? A radiant 60kg warrior who’s not just leaner, but unbreakable. “This was no quick fix—it reborn my life and inspired my family,” Priya says, motivating moms everywhere. It echoes UMB Pageants founder Urmi Mala Baruah’s mission: celebrating authentic women whose stories shatter size myths.

As Mrs. India 1st Runner-Up, Priya channels the essence of today’s Indian woman—deeply cultural, family-first, yet runway-ready. Her rise from hometown podiums to world stages blends poise, smarts, and fierce pride.

Runway Takeover: Priya, Charu Parashar & UMB Storm Paris-Milan

The climax? Priya joins forces with FDCI star Charu Parashar, master of blending ancient Indian prints with sultry, flowing designs that have wowed New York, Dubai, Toronto, and beyond. Priya will slay Paris and Milan in Charu’s elite gowns, fusing timeless motifs with high-fashion flair.

UMB Pageants seals the triumph, dispatching Priya and her sister queens to these elite shows. This is inclusivity unleashed: varied shapes, bold narratives, and Bharat’s brilliance under global spotlights. Priya’s strides aren’t steps—they’re statements of rebirth for models, moms, and dreamers alike.

India’s Empowering Fashion Frontier

Priya Munjal’s journey from 104kg mom to runway icon—supercharged by Charu Parashar’s vision and UMB’s backing—redefines victory. Body positivity walks tall, showing determination unlocks any stage. With Milan and Paris calling, India’s glow is about to go viral.

Expect buzzworthy clips, soul-stirring tales, and fashion’s fresh era. Runway updates incoming!

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:11 AM IST
