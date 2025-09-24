LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ashwini Vaishnaw opts 'Swadeshi' platform Zoho instead of PowerPoint at Cabinet press briefing

Ashwini Vaishnaw opts 'Swadeshi' platform Zoho instead of PowerPoint at Cabinet press briefing

Ashwini Vaishnaw opts 'Swadeshi' platform Zoho instead of PowerPoint at Cabinet press briefing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 19:40:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): In yet another indication that Indians must opt for ‘Swadeshi’ instead of foreign products, the government has used the Indian platform Zoho to prepare its presentation for the Cabinet press briefing.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the media briefing after the weekly Cabinet meeting today, said, “With a ‘Swadeshi’ mindset, the presentation that was used today at the press briefing was prepared through Zoho. It was not Microsoft PowerPoint, it was Zoho.”

“Switch to Swadeshi! Cabinet briefing using Zoho Show,” he wrote on X, attaching a 10-second video clip where he said that he used the Zoho platform.

With over 55 apps across nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is a privately held and profitable company, employing more than 18,000 people worldwide, according to its website.

Earlier this week too, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had urged all to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Swadeshi’ by adopting indigenous products and services.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw wrote, “I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services.”

The minister’s statement comes amid the government’s growing emphasis on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions in the past called for self-reliant India.

As recently as Monday, he emphasised the importance of maintaining quality standards and nurturing a strong spirit of buying Made in India products, addressing traders and entrepreneurs in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Ashwini Vaishnawcabinet-press-briefingmicrosoft-powerpointzoho

Ashwini Vaishnaw opts 'Swadeshi' platform Zoho instead of PowerPoint at Cabinet press briefing

QUICK LINKS