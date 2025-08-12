LIVE TV
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved four new semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,594 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Out of the four projects, two are in Odisha, one in Punjab, and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 12, 2025 16:51:34 IST

At a press conference in New Delhi on August 12, 2025, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Four new semiconductors projects have been approved. You know that six projects are already approved, and four new ones have been added to it today.”

A Total Of 10 Projects Across Six States

The approvals take the total India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) portfolio to 10 projects across six states with cumulative investments of Rs 1.6 lakh crore. 
The government said the move is in line with its vision of building a robust and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem to support sectors ranging from defence to consumer electronics.

Two of the approved projects will come up in Odisha’s Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, making the state an emerging hub for the sector.

SiCSem Private Limited will set up the country’s first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication facility, capable of producing 60,000 wafers annually and packaging 96 million units.

The plant’s products will cater to applications in electric vehicles, railways, fast chargers, data centres, solar inverters, consumer appliances and missile systems.

The second Odisha project, by 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS), will establish an advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate facility. It will introduce the world’s most advanced semiconductor packaging technology to India, with an annual capacity of 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units and 13,200 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) modules.

The technology will be used in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, defence electronics, radio frequency and photonics applications.
In Andhra Pradesh, Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies, in collaboration with South Korea’s APACT Co., Ltd., will set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit with a capacity of 96 million units a year. The plant will serve markets for mobile devices, set-top boxes, automotive electronics and other applications.

The fourth project that was approved by the Union Cabinet is for Continental Device India Ltd. (CDIL) in Mohali, Punjab, which will expand the company’s discrete semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

