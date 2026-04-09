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Home > Business News > Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

Central government employees are still waiting for the January 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, which has been delayed without any official announcement.

DA Hike Delay in April 2026 (Image: Representative photo)
DA Hike Delay in April 2026 (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 9, 2026 15:54:14 IST

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Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

Central government employees all over India are still waiting for the official announcement for the Dearness Allowance or DA hike for January 2026 and it is now April. The uncertainty of this announcement has led to multiple speculations on the much awaited announcement because DA is usually increased twice a year and is calculated based on inflation. 

When Holi came and went by, many expected the DA hike for January 2026 would have been announced, but because no official notification has been released from the government, employees and pensioners are left to wonder what will happen to their monthly income and how they will pay for the rising costs of living.

Expected Increase In DA And What It Means

Reports indicate that the DA hike for January 2026 may be approximately 2% – 3%, resulting in a new total of approximately 60%, or a little higher. Although 2% or 3% may not seem like a lot of money, it could significantly alter monthly gross pay/salaries and pension payments received due to the way the DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay.

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After reviewing the projected inflation estimates, the DA is estimated to increase as of January 2026 to a 60% rate, but without an official notification from the government, these figures and projections are still speculative.

DA Hike: Uncertainty Surrounds 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission has contributed to worries surrounding salaries and pensions since it is expected to begin implementation on January 1, 2026 and will provide revised compensation amounts for all salary, pension, and allowance paid out to Central Government employees.

Among other things, the employee unions would like for a significant portion of dearness allowance (DA) to be merged into basic salary prior to the implementation of the new pay system. An example of this type of proposal from an employee organization suggested merging 50% of the dearness allowance into basic pay/pension as a temporary measure.

Demands For Changes In DA Formula

Demands for Changes to the dearness allowance formula are being made by many employee union organizations. The current CPI for Industrial Workers (CPI IW) calculation of DA does not accurately represent the actual cost of living for the average employee and therefore needs to be changed to provide a more realistic representation of the cost of living.

A proposal has indicated that the DA formula must be reflective of reality and therefore create a specific consumption basket for government employees.

DA Hike: Key Meeting Ahead, Employees Hopeful

There will be a significant change in the near future. The National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), which represents both employees and pensioners, will be having its meeting on April 13, 2026. This meeting will finalize the memorandum that defines what salaries and allowances will be expected under the 8th Pay Commission.

The members of the obtained memorandum are expected to include demands for DA hike, salary increases, arrears, as well as pension adjustments. Although the final decision regarding these will take some time to arrive at; it is seen as an important first step in determining how to structure the pay for those employed by the Government of India.

DA Hike: Experts Say Delay Likely To Be Short Term

Though the date has been delayed experts think that the Indian Government will more likely postpone then eliminate entirely a change in their DA hike. Reports indicate that financial circumstances or general economic influences may have contributed to the delay.

As one report stated, “the Government is likely to postpone, rather than cancel,” the change in DA. This gives employees some degree of relief from their concerns about not receiving anything at all.

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

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Tags: 8th pay commissionDA HikeDearness Allowance

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Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

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Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

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Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead
Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead
Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead
Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

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