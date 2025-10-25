LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 08:53:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico asked a U.S. appeals court on Friday to halt a Trump administration order forcing it to unwind a joint venture that lets the carriers coordinate scheduling, pricing and capacity for U.S.–Mexico flights. Aeromexico told the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals it would face substantial costs that it could not recover even if a court later upheld the arrangement. In September, the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered an end to the nearly nine-year-old joint venture by January 1, as part of several actions aimed at Mexican aviation, citing competition concerns. Delta said it would also face losses without a court order delaying the requirement pending a ruling. The airline said its flight operations "will face severe disruptions" calling the USDOT action "textbook arbitrary and capricious" and unrealistic, relying on "unsubstantiated, irrelevant and speculative reasoning." The Atlanta-based carrier has already canceled two U.S. flights to Mexico as a result and "may need to cancel additional trans-border flights for next summer." Delta also argued that USDOT held its joint venture to a stricter standard than other joint ventures including United Airlines and ANA USDOT, which on Friday rejected the airlines request to delay the order, did not comment. Aeromexico said the order requires it to "divert existing and hire new staff, establish a new brand presence in the U.S., separate its information technology platforms for U.S. pricing and sales from Delta's." In August, USDOT said the joint venture needs to end because of "ongoing anticompetitive effects in U.S.-Mexico City markets that provide an unfair advantage to Delta and Aeromexico." The carriers account for about 60% of passenger flights from Mexico City Airport to the U.S. The airport is the fourth-largest international gateway to and from the United States. Aeromexico and Delta said they hold a 20% seat share in the U.S.-Mexico market, compared with 21% for American Airlines, arguing that shows there is a very competitive market. USDOT, which is not requiring Delta to sell its 20% equity stake in Aeromexico, has said likely problems from the venture include higher fares in some markets, reduced capacity and challenges for U.S. carriers due to government intervention. Delta argues that up to $800 million in annual consumer benefits could evaporate, two dozen routes could be canceled and smaller aircraft could replace existing planes if the joint venture goes away. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang and Sam Holmes)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 8:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

LATEST NEWS

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

UPDATE 9-NBA Results

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Former CIA Officer Says US ‘Bought’ Pervez Musharraf, Took Control Of Pakistan’s Nukes

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV
Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV
Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV
Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

QUICK LINKS