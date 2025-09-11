Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?

Dev Accelerator Limited IPO, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator, opens for public subscription on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025. The company’s objective is to raise around Rs.143.35 crore over a 100% fresh issue and no OFS.

Dev Accelerator Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025

• IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025

• Total Issue Size: Around. Rs.143.35 crore

• Fresh Issue: Rs.143.35 crore

• Price Band: Rs.56 – Rs.61

• Lot Size: 235 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,335

• Listing At: NSE SME Platform

• Registrar: KFIN Technologies Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 5.33 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 5.33x

• Retail Institutional Investors: 19.53x

• Retail Investors (Employees): 2.34x

• Retail Investors (Shareholders): 4.15x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.16x

• NIIs Investors: 4.46x

(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 10, 2025 | 08:34 pm)

Dev Accelerator Limited: Company Overview

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

