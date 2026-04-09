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Home > Business News > EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained

EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained

EPFO 3.0 will make PF withdrawals faster and easier, allowing members to access their money through UPI with fewer rules and less paperwork.

EPFO 3.0 Update (Image: AI generated)
EPFO 3.0 Update (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 9, 2026 20:06:50 IST

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EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a significant overhaul of its products, called the EPFO 3.0 program, which will have an impact on how many millions of members can access their provident funds (PFs) in India. The most notable feature of EPFO 3.0 is that members will soon be able to make withdrawals from their PFs using UPI (Unified Payment Interface), allowing for much quicker and easier transfers of funds.

According to reports, this new system is designed to “simplify the rules and reduce the amount of paperwork required to withdraw funds; therefore giving EPFO members access to their funds more quickly.” In layman’s terms, you will no longer need to visit an EPFO office and complete a lengthy form to make a PF withdrawal; rather, everything will now move toward an electronic, rapid processing system.

Withdrawal-Related Changes Under EPFO 3.0

Reports say that, the withdrawal rules under EPFO 3.0 will only be divided into three main categories: basic need items (medical treatment, education, marriage, etc.), housing-related items (purchasing a house, building a house or renovating a house), and special circumstances (e.g., being unemployed or requiring emergency funds).

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There used to be many complicated rules but now it is more streamlined. Additionally, the process is moving towards automation. Therefore, claim processing time will significantly reduce, sometimes in just a few days. The primary purpose of this is to ensure PF money is easier to access at the time when it is most needed.

EPFO 3.0 Withdrawal Rules: What is my Withdrawal Limit?

The new regulations will specifically define how much money you can withdraw at one time. For most members, they will be permitted to withdraw a maximum of 75% of their EPF balance for specific reasons. The other 25% will remain with EPF to ensure that long-term saving is maintained.

For unemployment purposes there are slightly different rules. An employee will be allowed to withdraw 75% of their account balance after one month has passed since their last day of work, and the remaining balance can be withdrawn after two months have passed since their last day of work. The only time a member will be eligible for a full withdrawal will be if they are retiring at or above the age of 58 or if they have been unemployed for an extended period (e.g., longer than two months).

EPFO 3.0 Withdrawal Rules: How Do I Withdraw My PF Money Using UPI?

The introduction of UPI withdrawals is going to be the most significant change. The following outlines how the process will work:

Your UAN will need to be active and linked to your Aadhaar, in addition to having your KYC details verified for your PAN and Bank account. If this has all been done, you should be able to log in to the EPFO system/app and view your balance.

You can withdraw from your account using the withdrawal option. In order to do this, you will enter your UPI id, and funds will be sent from your EPF account to your bank account. The system may use either OTPs or UPI PINs for verification purposes. The above process results in almost instantaneous access to requested withdrawals, compared to previous methods, which could take 7-10 business days.

EPFO Withdrawal Rules: Now Digital, Fast and Easy

The new EPFO 3.0 system is being designed to resemble a modern banking structure and has been designed to cut wait time, eliminate employer-employee dependency, and allow members quick access to their funds in time of emergency.

This new upgrade is expected to benefit millions of EPF members across the Nation, as it eliminates the need for members to visit a bank or branch office to access personal funds. With new features such as UPI withdrawals, auto-settlement features and simplified withdrawal guidelines; members will have easier access to their EPF accounts, but will also have less than 25% of their remaining balance remaining for retirement savings due to new rules protecting the individual’s EPF accounts.

Also Read: Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead    

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EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained

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EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained
EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained
EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained
EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained

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