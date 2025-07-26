Family, Fortune And Feud: Who Inherits The Wheel At Sona Comstar? Death Of Sanjay Kapur Brings Family Drama On Screen

In a saga straight out of a Bollywood family epic, the boardrooms of Sona Comstar have turned into a high-stakes battleground of grief, legacy, and power after the shocking death of its suave chairman, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025. What followed wasn’t mourning—but a corporate tug-of-war worth over ₹18,000 crore. At the heart of this drama is Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, claiming sole heirship to her late husband Surinder Kapur’s 2015 will—giving her control over a staggering ₹8,200 crore promoter stake and an estate worth ₹10,300 crore. But the company isn’t buying it. It insists Rani hasn’t held shares since 2019 and went ahead with its AGM, ignoring her objections. Meanwhile, Sunjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, made her boardroom debut, backed by promoter firm Aureus. With allegations of coercion, suspicions around Sunjay’s death, and whispers of betrayal, the stage is set for a courtroom blockbuster that blends inheritance, intrigue, and billion-rupee stakes.

Pull up a chair and grab your popcorn- because the boardroom at Sona Comstar just turned into the set of a real-life family thriller. Just weeks after the sudden death of chairman Sunjay Kapur, his mother, Rani Kapur, shook things up with a letter to the board that could change everything.

She didn’t hold back. Calling her son’s passing “sudden and suspicious,” Rani claimed she was “coerced into signing documents” during her mourning period, and that she didn’t fully understand what she was signing. At the heart of her claim? A 2015 will left by her late husband, Surinder Kapur, naming her as the sole beneficiary of the estate. That, she says, gives her the right to majority control of Sona Comstar, a legacy she alleges was “wrested” away.

She wanted the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) put on pause, warning that those documents could have serious consequences for who holds the reins at the company.

But Sona Comstar wasn’t budging. In its response, the company said Rani Kapur hasn’t held any shareholding since at least 2019. The board pointed to legal disclosures tied to the RK Family Trust to back up their claim. The AGM went ahead — and Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, was appointed to the board with full backing from promoter entity Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd.

Now the real question: Who’s actually in charge of this multi-crore auto empire? With both sides gearing up for legal battle — possibly in court or before the NCLT, this isn’t just about shares or signatures. It’s about legacy, loyalty, and power.

One thing’s for sure — the next chapter won’t be written at a family dinner table. It’s heading straight to the courtroom.

Power Shareholding: Who Controls Sona Comstar- Explained

Promoter Entity – Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd: Sona Comstar’s promoter firm, Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd, currently holds a 28.02% stake in the company. This stake is valued at approximately ₹8,200 crore.

Sona Comstar’s promoter firm, Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd, currently holds a 28.02% stake in the company. This stake is valued at approximately ₹8,200 crore. Ownership Breakdown of Aureus: The majority ownership of Aureus lies with the RK Family Trust, which holds 65.69% of the promoter entity. The rest is split among other entities like Raghuvanshi Investment.

The majority ownership of Aureus lies with the RK Family Trust, which holds 65.69% of the promoter entity. The rest is split among other entities like Raghuvanshi Investment. Sunjay Kapur’s Role: As per company filings, Sunjay Kapur was identified as the sole beneficial owner of the RK Family Trust since 2019, effectively controlling the promoter shareholding.

As per company filings, Sunjay Kapur was identified as the sole beneficial owner of the RK Family Trust since 2019, effectively controlling the promoter shareholding. Rani Kapur’s Challenge: Rani Kapur disputes the current structure, claiming her late husband Surinder Kapur’s 2015 will makes her the sole beneficiary of the estate — and thus entitles her to control over the trust and the promoter stake.

Rani Kapur disputes the current structure, claiming her late husband Surinder Kapur’s 2015 will makes her the sole beneficiary of the estate — and thus entitles her to control over the trust and the promoter stake. Legal Stakes Involved: The claim, if upheld, could restructure control over a significant portion of the company and alter its leadership dynamic.

Power Moves At The AGM

Despite Rani Kapur’s plea to postpone the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Sona Comstar held the meeting on July 25 in full legal compliance (according to reports from Fortune India). The board approved Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director, nominated by promoter firm Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd, while Jeffrey Mark Overly retained his chairmanship, affirming leadership continuity.

The company emphasized it could not legally delay the AGM since Rani Kapur no longer holds shareholder status. It also confirmed that no documents were signed by her after Sunjay Kapur’s death. The board’s decisive moves signal stability, but with the legal dispute brewing, the real power struggle may soon shift from the boardroom to the courtroom.

Power Fallout: Market And Public Reactions

Sona Comstar’s shares dropped 4–7% soon after the family dispute became public, rattling investor confidence. In response, the board reassured stakeholders by emphasizing Sunjay Kapur’s legacy and the company’s operational stability to calm market fears. Media and industry observers shifted focus to governance issues, transparency in succession, and rightful ownership. The controversy highlights broader challenges faced by family-run public companies, raising important questions about estate succession norms and how personal inheritance disputes intersect with corporate control. The unfolding drama has put the spotlight firmly on Sona Comstar’s future direction.

Power Legal Roadmap Ahead

Legal Action Planned: Rani Kapur’s legal team has indicated intentions to approach court or the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to challenge recent director appointments and governance decisions (The Economic Times, mint).

Rani Kapur’s legal team has indicated intentions to approach court or the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to challenge recent director appointments and governance decisions (The Economic Times, mint). Allegations Raised: The legal challenge includes claims of coercion, fiduciary duty violations, and lapses in governance oversight.

The legal challenge includes claims of coercion, fiduciary duty violations, and lapses in governance oversight. Demand for Transparency: They seek clarity on the operations of the RK Family Trust, which controls a major promoter stake.

They seek clarity on the operations of the RK Family Trust, which controls a major promoter stake. Company’s Position: Sona Comstar asserts it has followed full regulatory compliance and stresses that the promoter structure is legally binding under corporate law.

Sona Comstar asserts it has followed full regulatory compliance and stresses that the promoter structure is legally binding under corporate law. Wider Implications: The case could set a precedent in Indian succession disputes involving public company governance.

Power Stakes and Governance Implications

Here’s where the real game begins: control over a staggering promoter stake worth ₹8,200 crore and a personal estate exceeding ₹10,000 crore hangs in the balance. Who will call the shots at Sona Comstar? Who will decide its future direction? Rani Kapur’s bold claims directly challenge the post-Sunjay Kapur leadership blueprint. On the other side, Priya Sachdev Kapur and the current board fight to keep operational control firmly in their hands. The stakes aren’t just financial—they affect investor trust, corporate governance standards, and the legacy of one of India’s top automotive component companies. This unfolding battle will shape more than just boardroom dynamics—it will influence the company’s story for years to come.

Powerful Estate: What’s Truly at Stake

At the heart of the Sona Comstar family feud lies the staggering estate of the late industrialist Sunjay J. Kapur, whose personal net worth at the time of his death in June 2025 was estimated at ₹10,300 crore (~$1.2 billion), with earlier peaks close to ₹13,000 crore (~$1.6 billion), according to Forbes and ET Now. His wealth spans real estate, bonds, equity holdings, and diversified investments. While law grants Priya Sachdev Kapur the responsibility to manage the estate, Rani Kapur challenges this, citing Surinder Kapur’s 2015 will, which she claims names her as sole beneficiary. Promoter equity worth ₹8,200 crore, held through Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd, is also under dispute. Adding complexity, bonds worth ₹14 crore have already been transferred to Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, granting each a monthly income of ₹10 lakh. The legal outcome could reshape wealth, control, and legacy for years ahead.

