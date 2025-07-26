LIVE TV
Home > Business > From FMCG To Cloud Kitchens: ITC's ₹20,000 Crore Bet On India's Growth Story

From FMCG To Cloud Kitchens: ITC’s ₹20,000 Crore Bet On India’s Growth Story

ITC Ltd. unveils a ₹20,000 crore investment plan focusing on FMCG, packaging, agri-tech, cloud kitchens, and ESG goals, aiming for long-term growth, sustainability, and digital-first innovation across India.

From FMCG To Cloud Kitchens: ITC’s ₹20,000 Crore Bet On India’s Growth Story

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 26, 2025 13:46:33 IST

Fasten your seatbelts—ITC Ltd. is steering into high-growth lanes with a ₹20,000 crore investment plan set for the next 5–6 years. The FMCG-to-hotels conglomerate announced its mega capex roadmap during its latest AGM, with Chairman Sanjiv Puri confirming aggressive expansion under the company’s “ITC Next” and “Bharat First” strategy. “It is our belief that we must first win in India before going global,” said Puri. With eight new facilities already up and running and ₹4,500 crore spent over the last two years, ITC is building momentum across core segments including FMCG, packaging, agri-tech, and food innovation. This push aims to solidify its market position and accelerate organic growth across verticals. Consumers, investors, and the industry are watching closely as ITC enters a new growth cycle fueled by capital, innovation, and purpose. 

Investment Focus: ITC Fuels FMCG And Packaging Growth

  • FMCG Expansion:
    • ITC will allocate 35–40% of its ₹20,000 crore investment to its FMCG segment.
    • Over ₹7,000 crore has been earmarked to scale capacity and modernize operations.
    • The company plans to launch new products across food, wellness, and personal care categories.
  • Packaging and Paperboards:
    • 30–35% of the total investment will go toward the paperboards and packaging business.
    • Focus will be on sustainability-led infrastructure and value-added packaging solutions.
  • Factory and Infrastructure Growth:
    • ITC has commissioned eight new factories in recent years to support this growth.
    • Distribution networks continue to be optimized for efficiency and scale.
  • Chairman’s Comment:
    • Sanjiv Puri stated, “We aim to strengthen our competitiveness and margins.”
  • Strategic Goal:
    • The investment targets long-term growth, innovation, and improved market positioning.

Agri-Tech To Cloud Kitchens: What’s Cooking At ITC?

Curious where ITC is placing its bets next? Think beyond biscuits and paperboards. The conglomerate is now cooking up growth in cloud kitchens, agri-tech, and digital food platforms. A significant chunk of its ₹20,000 crore investment is heading into future-ready ventures. From rolling out ready-to-eat meals to piloting branded cloud kitchens in urban hubs, ITC is tapping into India’s growing appetite for convenience and nutrition.

Behind the scenes, its agri-business is getting a tech makeover. The goal? Boost traceability, sustainability, and connect deeper with India’s rural sourcing network. ITC is also building digital-first platforms that scale fast and support farmers directly. With a “Bharat First” approach, ITC isn’t just expanding its menu—it’s reimagining how food, tech, and agriculture can grow together.

Would you order from an ITC cloud kitchen or trust a tech-powered traceable food chain? That’s the future ITC wants you to say yes to.

Hotels And ESG: ITC Reshapes Portfolio and Sustainability Goals

  • Hotel Expansion: ITC has launched 32 new hotel properties in the past 24 months, steadily pushing its portfolio close to 200 hotels across India.
  • Demerger in Progress: The ITC Hotels demerger is underway, aimed at unlocking shareholder value and accelerating asset-light growth.
  • Sustainability Track Record: ITC has stayed carbon positive, water positive, and solid-waste recycling positive for over two decades, setting it apart in ESG leadership.
  • Net Zero Commitment: ITC has committed to achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, aligning with global sustainability benchmarks.
  • ESG Across Verticals: The company continues to prioritise renewable energy, green packaging, and sustainable sourcing throughout all its business divisions.
  • Corporate Reputation: These efforts position ITC as a responsible, future-ready conglomerate, meeting both investor expectations and evolving regulatory norms. 

