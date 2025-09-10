LIVE TV
Home > Business > GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey

GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey

GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 20:19:18 IST

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has received multiple awards in the prestigious Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey, reaffirming its leadership in the energy sector across Asia and India.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, has been named the Best CEO under two prominent categories: Asia (Ex-Mainland China) – Chemicals, Oil & Gas sector, and Country Leaders – India (Overall), according to a statement from the state-run company.

“This recognition reflects exemplary leadership and a strategic vision driving the company forward,” the company statement read.

In addition, Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), has been honoured as the Best CFO in the same categories.

GAIL’s Board and Investor Relations Program were also adjudged the best in their respective categories, highlighting the organization’s commitment to robust corporate governance and transparent stakeholder engagement.

Further strengthening its position, GAIL has been ranked as the Best Company in ESG Practices in the Extel Country Leaders Survey (India – Overall), and has secured the second position in the Asia (Ex-Mainland China) – Chemicals, Oil and Gas sector category.

“These recognitions collectively position GAIL among the Most Honored Companies in Asia for its outstanding corporate leadership and excellence in Investor Relations,” GAIL said in its statement. “GAIL extends its sincere gratitude to the investor and analyst community for their continued trust, support, and recognition across multiple categories.”

GAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India’s one of leading natural gas transmission and distribution companies with gas transmission and distribution pipelines, processing and petrochemicals plants besides interest in upstream oil and gas blocks and LNG regasification terminals in India. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS