LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Business > German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 13:14:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's private sector recorded its strongest growth in nearly two-and-a-half years in October, buoyed by a robust rise in services activity, a survey showed on Friday. The HCOB preliminary German flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 53.8 in October from 52.0 in September, marking the fastest growth since May 2023 and surpassing analysts' expectations of 51.5. October marks the fifth month in a row that the composite index, which tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the euro zone's largest economy, was above the 50 mark indicating growth. Services led the charge with the sharpest increase in business activity in more than two years, with the corresponding index climbing to 54.5 in October from 51.5 in September.  "This is an unexpectedly good start to the final quarter," said Hamburg Commercial Bank chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia, also indicating that manufacturing output rose for the eighth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace than in September. The manufacturing PMI, however, remained in contraction territory even though it improved slightly to 49.6 in October from 49.5, beating expectations for it to remain stable.  "These are good conditions for growth in the fourth quarter," he said.  "However, the fact that the outlook for the future is more cautious than in the previous month, both among service providers and in industry, shows that the economic situation remains fragile," added de la Rubia.   Business expectations for the year ahead have softened, with concerns over domestic economic weakness, geopolitical tensions and high costs clouding the outlook, according to the survey. Employment in the private sector continued to decline, albeit at a slower rate, with October marking the 17th month of cuts, the longest stretch since the 2008-10 financial crisis. (Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

LATEST NEWS

Shocking! 74-Year-Old Man Pays Rs 2 Crore ‘Bride Price’ To Marry 24-Year-Old Woman, He Is From…

REFILE: NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Shweta Roy to Its Prestigious Advisory Board

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

UPDATE 3-Saab gets ready to produce more Gripen fighter jets if Ukraine deal is finalised

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

UPDATE 1-Iron ore slips on falling Chinese demand

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows
German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows
German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows
German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

QUICK LINKS