Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Dropped, Check the Latest Rate for 10 Grams Today

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal and Indian Traditions- Why It’s More Than Just a Shiny Investment

With the festive season just around the corner, many of us are thinking about the perfect gift — and what better than gold, a timeless symbol of prosperity and celebration in India? Whether it’s for weddings, Diwali, or special occasions, gold gifting remains a cherished tradition. But before you rush out to buy, let’s check the latest gold price update to help you make a smart decision!

On Wednesday, 24-carat gold touched a record high of ₹1,02,330 per 10 grams — quite a shine! But don’t worry if you missed that peak because by Thursday, July 24, the price dipped by ₹1,360 to ₹1,00,970 per 10 grams. What caused this little dip? Traders started booking profits after nearly a week of steady price rises, causing a slight pullback.

Today, 24-carat gold with 999 purity is available at ₹99,107 per 10 grams, while 995 purity gold is close behind at ₹98,710. If you prefer 22-carat gold with 916 purity, it’s priced at ₹90,782 per 10 grams. For those eyeing 18-carat (750 purity) or 14-carat (585 purity), prices stand at ₹74,330 and ₹57,978 respectively.

So, if you’re planning to gift gold this season, keep an eye on these rates—they might just sparkle in your favor! Ready to add that golden touch to your celebrations?

Gold on MCX today for August futures was trading at ₹98,749 per 10 grams, up 0.06% in early trading around 9 AM. In the previous sessions , gold rose to close at ₹99,328. While silver September futures down with nearly 0.01% to settle at ₹1,15,120 per kg Today in early sessions.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

Gold Price In New Delhi: 24 Karat: ₹10,111 22 Karat: ₹9,269

Gold Price In Mumbai: 24 Karat: ₹10,096 22 Karat: ₹9,254

Gold Price In Chennai: 24 Karat: ₹10,096 22 Karat: ₹9,254

Gold Price In Kolkata: 24 Karat: ₹10,096 22 Karat: ₹9,254



Check Prices at other places-

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City 24 Karat (1 gram) 22 Karat (1 gram) New Delhi Rs 10,111 Rs 9,269 Mumbai Rs 10,096 Rs 9,254 Chennai Rs 10,096 Rs 9,254 Bangalore Rs 10,096 Rs 9,254 Kolkata Rs 10,096 Rs 9,254 Hyderabad Rs 10,096 Rs 9,254 Pune Rs 10,096 Rs 9,254 Ahmedabad Rs 10,101 Rs 9,259 Vadodara Rs 10,101 Rs 9,259 Lucknow Rs 9,823* Rs 9,355 Noida Rs 10,104* Rs 9,255

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return taken at 8:30Am )

What Usually Effects The Gold Price In Background?

Inflation: When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices.

When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices. Industry Demand: Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold.

Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold. Government Policies: Import duties, taxes, and regulations imposed by governments can greatly influence gold prices. Higher import duties increase the cost of gold in the domestic market, leading to higher prices. Additionally, policies promoting or restricting gold trading affect supply and demand dynamics, impacting overall market prices.

How To Check The Purity Of Gold Before You Buy

5 Easy Ways to Check Gold Purity

Look for a Hallmark or Karat Stamp

– Check for markings like 24K, 22K, or 916 that indicate purity.

– Check for markings like 24K, 22K, or 916 that indicate purity. Do the Magnet Test

– Gold isn’t magnetic; if it sticks to a magnet, it’s not pure.

– Gold isn’t magnetic; if it sticks to a magnet, it’s not pure. Try the Acid Test

– A jeweler applies nitric acid to a small scratch; real gold won’t react.

– A jeweler applies nitric acid to a small scratch; real gold won’t react. Use a Gold Testing Machine (XRF Analyzer)

– Professional, non-destructive testing for precise purity readings.

– Professional, non-destructive testing for precise purity readings. Try the Float Test

– Drop it in water; real gold sinks immediately (just for a basic check).

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Read More: Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Indian Markets, Buckle Up Traders!