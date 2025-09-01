In the latest development, the oil marketing companies have announced a reduction of 19kg commercial LPG gases from September 1, 2025.

Believing trhe new price, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,580, showing a cut of Rs 51.50 per cylinder. Industry sources said the reduction comes as part of the monthly price review system, which links revisions to international fuel benchmarks and input costs in the energy sector.

No Change in Domestic Cylinder Prices

In laymen’s language, the home users of LPG gases are not impacted as this notice is only for the commercial placing using LPG gas such as restaurants, hostels, schools, etc.

Which means the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, commonly used in households for cooking, remain unchanged. Consumers will therefore not see any relief or increase in their monthly kitchen fuel expenses. The unchanged domestic prices reflect government focus on household energy stability and welfare. Officials added that while commercial rates often move with global price trends, domestic LPG remains under greater regulation. This ensures that families across the country continue to access cooking fuel without sudden or steep cost fluctuations each month.

Impact on Hotels, Restaurants, and Businesses

The price cut in commercial LPG is expected to offer marginal relief to hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and small-scale food businesses, which depend heavily on commercial cylinders. These establishments use LPG daily for large-scale cooking operations. Industry experts said that although the reduction is modest, it will still ease operational costs, particularly in urban centers where demand for commercial LPG remains high. The change in rates will also support businesses working with tight budgets, helping them absorb fuel expenses better and maintain consistent pricing for consumers in food and hospitality services.

Monthly Mechanism for LPG Price Revisions

Oil marketing companies review LPG rates every month, adjusting them according to global energy prices and currency fluctuations. This system ensures alignment of commercial LPG prices with international trends. Domestic LPG, however, remains under close monitoring for public interest and welfare considerations. Industry analysts explained that commercial LPG users experience more frequent changes, while household users benefit from price stability. The revision announced for September continues this practice, with businesses gaining some relief, while families remain unaffected by any change in their kitchen fuel bills for now.

