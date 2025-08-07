TCS Salary Hike: Good News For TCS Employees, IT Giant To Raise Wages For 80% Of Employees, Will Be Effective From This Date

TCS Salary Hike: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently announced a wage hike for around 80% of its employees. The hike would be given mainly to those at junior and mid-level positions and it may become effective from September 1, 2025.

In an internal email sent on Wednesday (August 6), TCS Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep informed staff about the compensation revision. The hike will apply to all eligible employees up to the C3A grade.

Notably, TCS didn’t reveal how much the salary increase would be. However, a spokesperson confirmed that the raise is part of TCS’s efforts to reward and retain talent.

This development comes at a time when TCS is also in the process of laying off more than 12,000 employees globally. These job cuts mostly affect mid and senior-level staff and are part of the company’s broader restructuring plan to become a “future-ready organisation.”

TCS has said it is investing in new technologies, expanding into new markets, using AI on a large scale, and changing how its workforce is structured. As part of this, some employees who cannot be redeployed are being let go.

About 2% of TCS’s global workforce is expected to be impacted by these layoffs over the year.

These changes have raised concerns in the IT industry, which is facing pressure from global economic instability, AI-led disruptions, and reduced outsourcing demand, especially after US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes.

