HDFC Life Q1 Result: Company Posts Rs 546 Crore Net Profit in Q1FY26, Marking 14.5% YoY Growth

HDFC Life reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), with its consolidated net profit rising 14.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 546 crore, compared to Rs 477 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit was up 14.7 percent from Rs 476 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter.

HDFC Life Q1 FY26 Business Result

The insurance firm’s net premium income for the June ended quarter also showed solid growth, increasing 16 percent to Rs 14,466 crore, up from Rs 12,510 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In terms of market presence, HDFC Life expanded its overall market share by 70 basis points to 12.1% its highest to date. Within the private sector, market share rose by 40 basis points to 17.5%.

The Value of New Business (VNB) for the quarter stood at Rs 809 crore, up 12.7% year-on-year, with a 2-year CAGR of 15%. New business margins also improved to 25.1%, underlining operational efficiency.

HDFC Life’s asset base saw steady expansion, with Assets under Management (AUM) touching Rs. 3,55,897 crore as of June 30, 2025 — a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was driven by consistent inflows and strong returns across investment portfolios.

The company’s Embedded Value (EV) rose to Rs 58,355 crore, supported by an operating Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) of 16.3% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Net profit (PAT) for the quarter came in at Rs 546 crore, growing 14% year-on-year, primarily driven by a 15% increase in back-book profits. The solvency ratio stood at 192%, well above the regulatory minimum of 150%, reinforcing the company’s strong capital position.

HDFC Life Share Price

Ahead of the Q1 result, the share of insurance company closed at Rs. 757, marking one percent drop from previous closing. Shares opened at Rs. 767, plunged to intraday low of Rs.751. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs. 1,63,110 Cr.

