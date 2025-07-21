LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Home > Business > Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief

Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief

Parliamentary panel submits 4,584-page report on Income-Tax Bill 2025 with 566 recommendations, simplifying definitions, speeding refunds, and aligning sectors like MSMEs and nonprofits for clarity and taxpayer relief.

Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:27:27 IST

The parliamentary panel has just dropped a 4,584-page report on the Income-Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha—and it’s packed with 566 suggestions aimed at simplifying your tax life. The panel recommends tightening definitions, scrubbing out confusing jargon, and syncing the new bill with the older Income Tax Act of 1961. If you’ve ever found yourself lost in a maze of tax terms, this could be the cleanup you’ve been waiting for. The bill, first introduced in February, was sent to the Select Committee for a deep dive. What did they find? Plenty of room for drafting improvements. Their goal: a smarter, clearer, and more user-friendly tax law based on feedback from taxpayers, experts, and stakeholders. Ready for tax language that actually makes sense? This revamp could turn annual tax filing from dread-worthy to doable—especially if these changes make it through Parliament. Tax season might just get less taxing. 

Major Changes In Income‑Tax Bill 2025

Issue Panel Recommendation
Refund Timing Allow late-filed returns to claim refunds for non-taxable incomes
Rental Income Deductions Deduct 30% after municipal taxes; include pre-construction interest for rented properties
MSME Alignment Define micro and small enterprises as per MSME Act
Nonprofit Terms Clarify “income” vs “receipts”, handle anonymous donations, drop deemed application
Technical Provisions Streamline advance ruling fees, TDS on PF, low-tax certificates, penalty powers

Income Tax: Property Owners Score A Rental Relief Upgrade

Good news, landlords—your tax headaches might finally get a break! The parliamentary panel’s latest report suggests giving property owners a smoother ride by standardising the 30% deduction on a property’s annual value after municipal taxes. Sounds like a win already? There’s more. They’ve also proposed extending pre-construction interest deductions to rented properties, not just self-occupied ones. That’s right—if you’ve got a tenant and a tax return, the system might just start working in your favour. This aligns with existing rules under the current Income Tax Act, helping landlords breathe easier during tax season. Less paperwork confusion, more rental return peace of mind. Thinking about investing in property? This move could make the math a lot more attractive. Time to put that calculator (and aspirin) down.

Income Tax Bill: Expanding Definitions and Nonprofit Clarity – Key Highlights

  • MSME Alignment:
    The panel recommends aligning the definitions of micro and small enterprises with those in the MSME Act, ensuring uniformity across laws and reducing ambiguity for businesses.
  • Clearer Nonprofit Terminology:
    It suggests drawing a clear distinction between “income” and “receipts” for nonprofit organisations to avoid confusion during audits or assessments.
  • Anonymous Donations Defined:
    The panel calls for explicit rules regarding anonymous donations, helping nonprofits navigate compliance without legal grey areas.
  • Scrapping Deemed Application:
    The committee advises removing the “deemed application” clause, which has historically caused uncertainty and disputes for charitable trusts.
  • Improved Compliance for Underdogs:
    These changes aim to simplify paperwork and reduce tax complexity for small businesses and nonprofits, making tax season less of a legal maze

Income Tax Bill: Technical Tweaks- TDS, Fees, and Penalties Simplified

  • Advance Ruling Fees:
    The panel suggests clarifying rules on advance ruling fees, aiming to make the process more transparent and accessible for taxpayers seeking pre-emptive clarity.
  • TDS on Provident Funds:
    It recommends streamlining TDS rules related to provident fund withdrawals to avoid confusion and unexpected deductions for salaried individuals.
  • Low-Tax Certificates:
    The committee calls for better-defined guidelines on obtaining low-tax deduction certificates, helping taxpayers avoid excessive TDS during the year.
  • Penalty Authority Reforms:
    It proposes clear boundaries on penalty powers, reducing arbitrary actions and ensuring fair application of fines and interest.
  • Simplifying Compliance:
    These updates aim to cut red tape and make the law more usable for everyday taxpayers—less jargon, more clarity, and fewer audit surprises.

(With Inputs…)

Also Read: India’s Sky-High PE And PB Ratios Keep It In The Global Valuation Spotlight- Here Is How

Tags: Income TaxIncome-Tax Bill 2025

More News

Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Veteran Communist Leader VS Achuthanandan Passes Away At 101 In Thiruvananthapuram
Shirtless Man’s Dramatic Reaction to ‘Saiyaara’ Goes Viral: Screams, Collapses, And Sparks Internet Frenzy
EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025
Is Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela’s Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year? Anurag Basu Has All The Scoop
Is Mohit Suri’s New Record-Breaking Film Saiyaara A Copy Of A Korean Film? Internet Says “He Has Barely Made Any Original Film.”
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Ram Charan Shares Fierce Look for Peddi, Calls It His Most Exciting Role Yet
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
MK Stalin Admitted To Apollo Hospital Following Health Scare During Morning Exercise
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?