India’s Clean Energy Push: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi To Lead IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 In Mumbai

India’s clean energy ambitions are charging ahead—and the spotlight’s firmly on Mumbai! On July 15, Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, will headline the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 as Chief Guest. The high-voltage event, hosted by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), isn’t just a calendar date—it’s a capital call for India’s green revolution.

Set against the backdrop of India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030, the summit aims to rally private equity, venture capital, policymakers, and climate-tech pioneers around the green growth mission. Co-hosted with Avendus, EAAA Alternatives, and Singularity Capital, the event promises powerful conversations, capital mobilisation, and climate action.

As Joshi puts it, “India’s clean energy transformation is not just an environmental goal—it is a national mission.” If you’re in the energy game or funding space, Mumbai is where power players will plug in.

India Powers Up

Energy Capital Gains Momentum in 2024 India’s renewable energy momentum has reached new heights. In 2024, 83% of total power sector investments flowed into renewables, boosting non-fossil fuel capacity to 44%. This trajectory places India among the top three nations globally for renewable energy additions. As the government intensifies its clean infrastructure expansion—solar, wind, battery storage, and hydrogen—investment flows from private and institutional players become critical. The IVCA Summit positions itself as the catalytic platform to channel this energy into scalable, profitable ventures. India’s energy evolution now hinges on capital, collaboration, and commitment.

Energy Policy Unlocks Private Partnerships The Indian government has introduced new policies that unlock capital at scale. These include viability gap funding for battery storage, incentives for offshore wind, and grid expansion across underserved regions. Shri Pralhad Joshi stated, “Private capital will be key to achieving our 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target by 2030.” With clear regulatory signals, the IVCA Summit empowers Private Equity, Venture Capital, and AIFs to drive India’s clean energy transition. The energy sector now opens doors for high-impact investments that support national goals while delivering strong returns.

Ecosystem Converges at IVCA 2025 The speaker lineup features Dr. Ruchi Chojer, Executive Director, SEBI, and Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy, Govt. of Odisha, alongside family offices, development banks, and startup founders. Sessions will explore clean power finance, energy storage, AI in mobility, and policy design. IVCA President Rajat Tandon remarked, “His [Joshi’s] leadership… has been instrumental in shaping India’s green growth story.” With over 450 member funds managing $350+ billion, IVCA underscores its role as India’s alternate capital backbone. The summit connects vision, capital, and climate—where energy meets execution.



(With Inputs From ANI)

