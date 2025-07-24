LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Business > India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal

India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers employed in several MSMEs will step into a new phase of prosperity.

Historic Agreement Sealed (Credit - @PiyushGoyal)
Historic Agreement Sealed (Credit - @PiyushGoyal)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 24, 2025 18:34:32 IST

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers employed in several MSMEs will step into a new phase of prosperity.

As the news of the trade deal comes up, India’s traditional craft beverages, including Goa’s feni, Nashik’s artisanal wines, and Kerala’s toddy, are looking to gain recognition in the UK, PTI reported.

In a post on ‘X’, Piyush Goyal said, “The India-UK FTA will open doors to UK customers, investors, and innovation hubs for our Startups, helping them expand their global footprint.”

“This deal is a win-win for ‘Make In India’ and ‘Vocal For Local’, driving job creation, empowering communities, and reinforcing India’s strategic trade leadership, “he added.

The FTA will not only help place traditional Indian craft beverages on the shelf space in the UK, along with Scotch Whisky and others, but also help explore niche channels such as hospitality, PTI reported, quoting a Commerce & Industry ministry official.

The trade between India and the UK was $20.36 billion in 2022-23, which expanded to $21.34 billion in 2023-24.

Lauding the deal, Piyush Goyal said that it is a win-win for ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, driving job creation, empowering communities, and reinforcing India’s strategic trade leadership. It ushers in a new era of economic cooperation, reinvigorating our bilateral trade ties.

Highlighting the advantage of the deal, Union Minister said, “Duty-free access for about 99% of Indian exports unlocks nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, marking a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth.”

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

Tags: India UK FTAIndia UK trade dealtrade deal

RELATED News

IBM’s New Servers Promise To Revolutionize AI In India: What Makes This ‘Game-Changer’ Essential For Enterprises?
Canara Bank Q1 FY26 Shows Strong Growth, Net Profit Up by 21.69% YoY: What’s Driving This Impressive Results?
Infosys Q1 Profit Soars 8.6%: What’s Driving The Surge In Enterprise AI And Big Deal Wins?
The Ambani Feud: How A Family Legacy Ignited A Power Struggle Between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

LATEST NEWS

China-Backed Hackers Breach US Agencies in Major Microsoft SharePoint Cyberattack
If You Think You Can Get Away, We Will Come For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells Election Commission
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
NFL’s Revenue Rocket: Green Bay Packers Reveal USD 13.8 Billion Game Plan
Will NJZ Reunite With ADOR? K-Pop Group Might Make Comeback On This Condition
Kamal Haasan To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP Tomorrow
112 Pilots Went On Sick Leave After Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad
Double Delight in England: India Women’s Historic Triumph Earns Praise from Sachin Tendulkar
Mukesh Ambani’s 40-Year Habit: Clearing Emails Until 2 AM, An Inspiration To Akash Ambani
Indian Medical Team Starts Treatment of Victims In Bangladesh After Jet Crash
India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal
India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal
India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal
India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?