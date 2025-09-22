India's flex space market sees 72% uptake by global firms, emerges as one of most mature ecosystems: Report

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Driven by global demand, India has emerged as one of the world’s most mature flexible office ecosystems, with international firms accounting for a staggering 72 per cent of flex space absorption in 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Trends in Flexible Office 2025 report.

As per the report the remaining demand of 28 per cent was made by startups which are leveraging flexible offices to fuel growth, manage costs, and attract talent in a competitive landscape.

Scoring a perfect 100 on Cushman & Wakefield’s maturity index, India has outpaced its global peers with well-established office markets, including the United Kingdom at 98 per cent, France at 97 per cent, the United States at 81 per cent, and both Japan and Singapore at 77 per cent respectively.

The maturity score has been calculated by a comprehensive assessment of key industry metrics, including flexible inventory as a percentage of total office space, the number of flexible providers present in the market, leasing activity of flexible providers, the presence of emerging flexible agreement structures, along with some other variables that collectively gauge the depth and development of the sector.

Commenting on the rising prominence of India’s flexible office market globally, Ramita Arora, Managing Director Bengaluru & Head – Flex, India, Cushman & Wakefield, said “What sets it apart is the maturity, diversity of operators, and its ability to pivot with demand–qualities that many Western markets are still developing.”

The report added that Since 2020, flex demand has risen nearly sixfold, fueled by occupiers prioritizing shorter commitments, managed solutions, and speed-to-market strategies. In 2024 alone, flexible space accounted for 15 per cent of total new office leasing, confirming its mainstream adoption.

Operator expansion has also accelerated sharply. Over the past three years (2022-2024), flexible workspace providers leased 33.5 MSF, equivalent to 500,000+ seats. Annual operator take-up has tripled in just five years, from 4.3 MSF in 2020 to 15.4 MSF in 2024, firmly establishing flexible workspace as a core workplace solution rather than an alternate option.

India today is the largest flexible office market in APAC (Asia-Pacific), with 79.7 million square feet (MSF) of stock, across top 8 cities as of Q2 2025. It is expected to reach 85 MSF by year-end and surpass 100 MSF by 2026.

The managed office/enterprise model now dominates, accounting for 70-80 per cent of demand post-COVID, well ahead of traditional coworking.

The bulk of this stock remains concentrated in the top eight cities, with Bengaluru leading the charge with 30 per cent of national flex inventory, followed by Delhi NCR, Pune and Hyderabad. Bengaluru also leads the demand with an average of one-third of annual enterprise transactions in the country.

India’s flexible office sector is also drawing strong institutional validation. Four operators have already gone public, with more IPOs expected, signalling heightened transparency, governance, and investor confidence.

The next 3-5 years are expected to bring consolidation, with leading players cementing their market share while niche and regional operators continue to serve specialised requirements, the report added. (ANI)

