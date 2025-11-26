LIVE TV
Ironwood Appoints Balaji Raghavan to Lead Affordable Housing Portfolio

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 26, 2025 19:17:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Ironwood has appointed Balaji Raghavan to lead its affordable housing and real estate development initiatives, strengthening its position in one of India’s most resilient residential segments.

This follows Ironwood Education Limited’s agreement to acquire 100% of Trio Infrastructure Private Limited (TIPL) through a share swap, as disclosed in its BSE filing dated February 26, 2025. The no-cash transaction makes TIPL a wholly owned subsidiary of Ironwood.

On November 25, 2025, the Board of Directors also approved raising funds through a preferential issue or private placement and appointed Raghavan as Additional Director and Managing Director.

Further, the company’s board approved a preferential issue, proposing marquee investors such as Capri Global Capital, Darius Pandole, former MD & CEO of JM Financials Private Equity, and Sanjiv Rastogi.

Raghavan brings over two decades of experience across mortgage finance, real estate investments, and development. He helped build India’s modern mortgage business at ICICI Bank, managing a ₹60,000 crore home-loan portfolio. He later created a leading real estate investment platform at IIFL, deploying over ₹12,000 crore across 100-plus transactions with major developers and global investors.

Since 2021, he has focused on affordable housing development in Mumbai, bringing deep insight into homebuyer needs, credit gaps, and India’s urban housing deficit.

Under his leadership, TIPL is developing the first phase of a 2,52,000 sq. ft. residential project in Madhuban Township, Gokhivare, Vasai East, offering 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes. A second phase of 1,50,000 sq. ft. is planned for the next financial year.

The project is progressing on schedule, supported by strong sales traction and stable financial backing from SBI and customer collections.

Ironwood is also advancing approvals for two additional affordable housing projects expected to launch within six months.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 7:17 PM IST
