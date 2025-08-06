LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is China Next After US Slaps 25% Additional Tariff On India, Ahead Of China's August 12 Deadline?

Is China Next After US Slaps 25% Additional Tariff On India, Ahead Of China’s August 12 Deadline?

The US has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, specifically targeting India’s continued Russian oil trade. With China importing more Russian energy, questions arise about whether Beijing will face similar pressure, especially ahead of the August 12, 2025 deadline.

Is China Next After US Slaps 25% Additional Tariff On India, Ahead Of China’s August 12 Deadline?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 21:43:28 IST

The US’s mounting trade tensions with India took a sharp turn this week, as President Donald Trump forced a 25% additional tariff on Indian imports. The US is specifically targeting India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. With the August 12, 2025 deadline for China’s agreement with Western sanctions fast approaching, the key question on the global trade tariffs war is: Is China next?

US Targets India’s Russian Oil Trade, But Why Is China Exempt?

Trump’s verdict to slap 25% of new tariff on Indian goods, particularly after months of diplomatic pressure over India’s energy trade with Russia, highlights a rising frustration with India’s dependence on Russian oil.

US officials claim that India’s purchase of discounted Russian crude and its following resale for profits is not in line with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. 

This move, according to reports from Reuters, signals a broader US strategy to cut India’s dependence on Russia, which is complicating global efforts to isolate Moscow following its attack of Ukraine.

However, while India faces growing pressure from Washington, China’s energy trade with Russia remains significantly larger. As of 2025, China imports 47% of Russia’s crude oil, 21% of its LNG, and 29% of its pipeline gas.

Despite this, China’s close political and economic ties with Russia have protected it from the same level of scrutiny that India is currently facing.

US-China Trade: Will China Face Scrutiny Over Russian Energy Imports?

Moreover, a few days ago, US-China talks in Stockholm on the trade front was not successfully concluded to a resolution. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other top US officials, who had been in talks with Chinese counterparts, distinguished that the two countries endured divided on issues ranging from tariffs to the broader sanctions against Russia. There was no mention of China being overstretched to cut back on its Russian energy imports, despite China’s significant role in supporting Russia’s energy economy.

For the US, which has been targeting India’s energy trade with Russia so far, the question of how it will counter China? Will China be next in line for sanctions or tariffs? or will its massive energy purchases from Russia be overlooked due to strategic geopolitical considerations?

China’s Energy Dependence and Global Scrutiny

While India has faced backlash particularly from the US, over buying discounted Russian crude oil, China’s case is more complicated. Beijing’s historical ties with Russia, along with its growing energy demands, have made it a crucial player in Moscow’s energy export strategy.

Meanwhile, the European Union has notably reduced its dependence on Russian energy imports, but still upholds a substantial share of Russia’s energy exports, 50% of LNG and 37% of pipeline gas.

The EU’s position is more balanced efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy with the realities of energy demands in Europe. On the other hand, Turkey continues to play a significant role in Russian gas exports, with 27% of pipeline gas still flowing to the country.

As the geopolitical landscape shifts and the deadline for China’s compliance with Western sanctions nears, it remains to be seen whether the US and Europe will increase their pressure on Beijing as they have on India?

Also Read: Why Is the US Targeting India While China And EU Continue Buying Russian Crude Oil?

Tags: Trump trade tariffsus-india trade deal

