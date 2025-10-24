LIVE TV
Home > Business > Keimfarben enters into a Strategic Partnership with Zydex Industries in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 24, 2025 19:02:33 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 24: Keimfarben GmbH (KEIM), a German multinational and global pioneer in silicate paint technology, will strengthen its engagement in the Indian market through a strategic license agreement with Zydex Industries, a leading Indian multinational specialising in innovative and sustainable solutions in the paints, waterprooﬁng, roads, agro, and textiles sectors.

This partnership marks a signiﬁcant milestone in bringing world-renowned silicate paint technology to India, with local manufacturing and distribution powered by Zydex’s deep market presence and technical capabilities.

Silicate paints, known for their exceptional durability, sustainability, and longevity, have been a preferred choice of architects around the globe. Some silicate-painted buildings in Europe have stood the test of time for over 130 years without requiring repainting, setting a gold standard for architectural coatings.

KEIM’s paints are often speciﬁed by leading global architecture ﬁrms such as Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners, Rem Koolhaas, MVRDV or Moshe Safdie. Iconic global structures such as the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, the Hunters Point Library in New York, the Abu Dhabi F1 Circuit, and the Sydney Opera House have all used KEIM’s cutting-edge solutions.

Through this collaboration, Indian architects, developers, and public infrastructure projects will now have access to globally proven, mineral-based silicate paints that offer superior weather resistance, breathability, color stability, and environmental compatibility.

With shared values of innovation, sustainability, and performance, Zydex and KEIM aim to redeﬁne long-term durability in Indian construction and architectural coatings.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Moulik Ranka, Director of Zydex Group, said: “Ourvisionhasalwaysbeen and high-performance solutions. KEIM’s silicate technology aligns perfectly with this mission, delivering beauty, durability, and environmental responsibility in one product.”

Mr Rüdiger Lugert, CEO of Keimfarben GmbH, underlines: “India is one of the fastest-growing construction markets, and we are excited to bring our legacy of silicate innovation directly to the site here through our partnership with Zydex. Together, we aim to redeﬁne expectations for paint longevity and sustainability.”

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Mr Amrendra Mishra, COO of Zydex Paints and Waterproofing, said: With this cooperation, India’s architectural community gains access to a proven technology with a legacy of more than 145 years that continues to inspire and protect some of the world’s most iconic structures.”

About Zydex Group

Zydex Group is a leading manufacturer of sustainable chemical technologies, offering innovative solutions across construction, textiles, roads, and agriculture. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, Zydex pioneers advancements that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.

About KEIM

Founded in 1878 in Germany, Keimfarben is the global pioneer and leader in mineral silicate paint technology. Known for unmatched durability, breathability, and sustainability, KEIM’s paints have adorned iconic architecture across the globe. With a legacy of innovation and a deep commitment to environmental responsibility, KEIM continues to set the global standard in mineral-based, eco-friendly building solutions.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 7:02 PM IST
