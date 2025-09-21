LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts

Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts

Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 23:13:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Market participants in the Indian stock market will be closely eying a host of key global and domestic developments in the coming week, which could drive short-term sentiment and sectoral movements, according to the market experts.

Market analysts said that traders are bracing for a week of heightened volatility, which is influenced by geopolitical policy shifts in the United States and key economic data releases in India.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. said, “In the coming week, markets will first react to the US President’s executive order imposing an annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, announced late Friday.”

“While export-driven sectors are already grappling with tariff-related pressures, this move could further weigh on IT services exporters at a sensitive time when trade negotiations remain underway,” Mishra added.

According to Mishra on the data front, HSBC’s Composite, Manufacturing, and Services PMI flash estimates for September are scheduled for release on September 23, followed by banking data on loan and deposit growth, as well as foreign exchange reserves, on September 26.

“Globally, investors will be closely monitoring the performance of US markets in the aftermath of the Fed’s rate cut,” he added.

Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities said, “Looking ahead, based on the current chart structure, the index is likely to enter a brief consolidation phase over the next few trading sessions. This pause could help the index stabilize and build a stronger base before attempting another upward move.”

On Friday, the Indian equities ended higher for the third consecutive week, supported by favorable cues from both domestic and global fronts.

After a muted start, the benchmark indices inched higher through most of the week; however, profit-taking in the final session trimmed some gains.

Eventually, the Nifty and Sensex closed with gains of nearly a percent each, settling at 25,327.05 and 82,626.23, respectively.

Renewed optimism around the resumption of India-US trade talks, coupled with the US Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025, bolstered sentiment. The continued rub-off effect of recently announced GST reforms on consumption further supported the positive tone.

Additionally, Crisil’s projection of softer inflation at 3.2 per cent for FY26 strengthened expectations of further policy easing by the RBI later this year. However, a mixed trend in FII flows capped the overall momentum.

Most sectors traded in line with the broader market trend and closed higher. Realty, energy, and pharma were among the top performers, while FMCG remained subdued, ending marginally lower. The broader indices, especially smallcaps, delivered a strong catch-up rally, highlighting the improvement in risk appetite toward mid- and small-sized stocks. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: economic-datageopolitical-shiftsglobal-developmentsgst-reformsIndia US tradeindian stock marketmarket-volatilityniftysensextrade-negotiationsus-policy

RELATED News

India's forex reserves climb by $4.7 bn to hit $702.97 bn, marking 3rd straight weekly rise
Industry leaders urge single-window clearance for GCCs, startups amid US H1B visa policy changes
Piramal Finance merger with Piramal Enterprises complete; Sept 23 fixed as record date for share allotment
Patanjali Foods slashes MRPs across product categories to pass on GST benefits to consumers
Digital gap limits reach of affordable healthcare services, says Aarthi Scans & Labs director

LATEST NEWS

More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts

QUICK LINKS