MCX Goes For Gold! Launches Options Contracts For Liquid Gold And Silver Futures With BULLDEX, Turning Up the Glitter And Sparking Investor Frenzy

MCX Launches Options On iCOMDEX Bullion Index, Gold Rush Gets a New Twist!
Looks like the sparkle in gold and silver just got brighter!
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) kicked off the week with a golden move, launching options contracts on its iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX). The timing couldn’t be better, with investors rushing toward precious metals and market buzz hotter than molten gold.
Effective October 27, this launch gives traders and investors a shiny new way to play in the bullion arena. The index, built on the ever-popular MCX Gold and Silver futures, offers a balanced way to ride both metals’ momentum without picking just one.
Simply put, MCX has handed investors a smarter way to hedge, speculate, or simply stay glitter-ready. In a market where everyone’s chasing safe-haven sparkle, MCX BULLDEX options might just be the golden ticket to diversified glory.
What Is MCX BULLDEX? The Gold-Silver Power Combo You Need to Know!
Think of MCX BULLDEX as the ultimate power couple of the commodities world, Gold and Silver joining forces on one dynamic platform. Built from the most-traded MCX Gold and Silver futures, this index gives investors a balanced way to shine in the bullion market without choosing sides.
Whether you’re a cautious investor or a thrill-seeking trader, BULLDEX offers a diversified, flexible way to play the metals game. It’s like getting the best of both worlds, gold’s stability and silver’s sparkle, all in one smart, glittering package.
MCX Leadership Speaks
Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX, said:
“The introduction of Options on MCX BULLDEX marks a pivotal development in India’s commodities ecosystem. This is a unique and innovative product that will enhance the range of products in the commodity derivatives ecosystem and assist market participants in gaining exposure to a basket of commodities in the bullion segment.”
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.