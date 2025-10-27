MCX Goes For Gold! Launches Options Contracts For Liquid Gold And Silver Futures With BULLDEX, Turning Up the Glitter And Sparking Investor Frenzy

MCX Launches Options On iCOMDEX Bullion Index, Gold Rush Gets a New Twist!

Looks like the sparkle in gold and silver just got brighter!

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) kicked off the week with a golden move, launching options contracts on its iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX). The timing couldn’t be better, with investors rushing toward precious metals and market buzz hotter than molten gold.

Effective October 27, this launch gives traders and investors a shiny new way to play in the bullion arena. The index, built on the ever-popular MCX Gold and Silver futures, offers a balanced way to ride both metals’ momentum without picking just one.

Simply put, MCX has handed investors a smarter way to hedge, speculate, or simply stay glitter-ready. In a market where everyone’s chasing safe-haven sparkle, MCX BULLDEX options might just be the golden ticket to diversified glory.

What Is MCX BULLDEX? The Gold-Silver Power Combo You Need to Know!

Think of MCX BULLDEX as the ultimate power couple of the commodities world, Gold and Silver joining forces on one dynamic platform. Built from the most-traded MCX Gold and Silver futures, this index gives investors a balanced way to shine in the bullion market without choosing sides.

Whether you’re a cautious investor or a thrill-seeking trader, BULLDEX offers a diversified, flexible way to play the metals game. It’s like getting the best of both worlds, gold’s stability and silver’s sparkle, all in one smart, glittering package.

MCX Leadership Speaks

Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX, said:

“The introduction of Options on MCX BULLDEX marks a pivotal development in India’s commodities ecosystem. This is a unique and innovative product that will enhance the range of products in the commodity derivatives ecosystem and assist market participants in gaining exposure to a basket of commodities in the bullion segment.”

iCOMDEX Bullion Index- A Versatile Risk Management Tool, Smart, Flexible, and Totally Gold! According to MCX, the new options contracts on the index are like giving investors a Swiss Army knife for the bullion market, versatile, flexible, and built for any trading twist. By blending the power of diversified assets (hello, gold and silver!) with the agility of options trading, MCX is helping investors hedge smarter and shine brighter. This move fits perfectly with MCX’s mission to make India’s commodity markets more innovative, transparent, and investor-friendly. Simply put, it’s risk management, but with style and sparkle! Contract Details And Trading Schedule Monthly index contracts will have a maximum three-month trading cycle, near-month, mid-month, and far-month.

A new monthly contract is introduced on the trading day following the expiry of the nearest monthly contract.

Trading hours: Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 11:30/11:55 PM, depending on the US daylight saving period.

The derivative contract is valued at no less than ₹5 lakh at the time of introduction. MCX Share Price Reacts To Launch: Bulls Glitter in Bullion! Investors clearly loved MCX's golden move! As the exchange rolled out its shiny new options on the iCOMDEX Bullion Index, MCX shares sparkled, jumping 2.5% to hit an intraday high of ₹9,244.90 on the BSE. The stock has been on a winning streak, climbing 52% in just six months and 46% so far this year. Talk about a glittering performance! The rally reflects investors' growing confidence in MCX's innovation-driven strategy, proving that when it comes to commodities, MCX definitely knows how to keep the market buzzing (and shining).