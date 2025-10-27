LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Kicks Off the Week on a Positive Note, 40+ Companies Set To Report Q2 Results

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Kicks Off the Week on a Positive Note, 40+ Companies Set To Report Q2 Results

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty edging higher amid global optimism. Over 40 companies to announce Q2 results today, keeping investors alert for sector trends and surprises.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 27, 2025 09:26:05 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Kicks Off the Week on a Positive Note, 40+ Companies Set To Report Q2 Results
Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up, The Markets Are in Cruise Mode (For Now)!

Hello, market observers! The stock market is back with excitement and apprehension as the week opens up. The Sensex and Nifty started on an upward trend, driven by global optimism and easing U.S. inflation. With more than 40 firms reporting their Q2 performance today, there’s likely to be drama, surprises, and perhaps a few market heroes.

Whether you’re team bull or team bear, grab your popcorn, the charts are loaded, and Dalal Street is primed to deliver another trading thriller.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 84,375.86 +163.98 (0.19%)

        • Nifty 50: 25,858.00 +62.85 (0.24%)

        Markets ended mildly higher as investors showed cautious optimism. Buying interest in banking and metal stocks supported indices ahead of major Q2 earnings, keeping the overall sentiment steady and positive.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Pharma And Healthcare

            • Dr Reddy’s Q2: Profit up 14% to ₹1,437.2 crore; revenue ₹8,805.1 crore.
            • Zydus Lifesciences: Health Canada NOC for Mesalamine suppositories; subsidiary acquires 100% of Amplitude Surgical, France.
            • Dr Lal Path Labs: Board to meet Oct 31 for bonus shares and Q2 results.

            IT And Tech

            • Coforge Q2: Profit up 86% to ₹376 crore; revenue ₹3,985.7 crore.
            • eClerx Q2: Profit up 30.6% to ₹183.2 crore; revenue ₹1,004.9 crore; board approves buyback up to ₹300 crore.
            • Latent View Analytics Q2: Profit up 11.3% to ₹44.4 crore; revenue up 23.3% to ₹257.5 crore.

              Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

              Top Gainers 

              • Tata Steel: ₹177.00 up 1.43%
              • Reliance Industries: ₹1,464.40 up 0.89%
              • Bharti Airtel: ₹2,042.95 up 0.68%
              • Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,929.55 up 0.65%
              • State Bank of India: ₹910.00 up 0.62%
              Top Losers
              • Infosys: ₹1,501.00 down 1.60%
              • Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,159.70 down 1.24%
              • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: ₹1,691.75 down 0.46%
              • Bajaj Finance: ₹1,084.80 down 0.42%
              • Bajaj Finserv: ₹2,152.50 down 0.33%

              Stock Market On Friday

              Market Wrap Friday: Nifty Falls Below 25,800, Sensex Down 345 Points

              The Indian stock market ended a six-day winning streak on Friday, with selling pressure across most sectors, except metals and telecom. Despite opening on a positive note supported by global cues, the benchmarks failed to sustain gains and gradually declined throughout the session.

              The Nifty 50 touched an intraday

              • Low of 25,718.20 
              • Closed at 25,795.15,
              • down 96.25 points or 0.37%.
              • The Sensex
              • fell 344.52 points, or 0.41%, to
              • 84,211.88.
              • Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices remained largely flat.

              Among individual stocks, Cipla, HUL, Adani Ports, Max Healthcare, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers, while Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Shriram Finance, and ICICI Bank led the gainers. Sector-wise, metals and telecom advanced around 1% each, whereas FMCG, PSU banks, pharma, private banks, and consumer durables declined between 0.5% and 1%, reflecting selective buying and sector-specific weakness.

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

              First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:22 AM IST
