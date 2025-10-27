Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Kicks Off the Week on a Positive Note, 40+ Companies Set To Report Q2 Results

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up, The Markets Are in Cruise Mode (For Now)!

Hello, market observers! The stock market is back with excitement and apprehension as the week opens up. The Sensex and Nifty started on an upward trend, driven by global optimism and easing U.S. inflation. With more than 40 firms reporting their Q2 performance today, there’s likely to be drama, surprises, and perhaps a few market heroes.

Whether you’re team bull or team bear, grab your popcorn, the charts are loaded, and Dalal Street is primed to deliver another trading thriller.