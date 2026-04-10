Michigan State University collaborates with TimesPro to introduce Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management

24-week online programme brings Michigan State University’s supply chain expertise to professionals seeking sharper capability across procurement, logistics, operations and global strategy

New Delhi [India], April 10: The Broad College of Business at Michigan State University(MSU) has collaborated with TimesProto launch the Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management in India, bringing together the academic depth of a globally respected supply chain institution and the industry reach of a higher edtech platform. In a collaboration that also includes MSU’s digital learning partner Bisk Education, the partnership seeks to prepare professionals for the increasing complexity of modern supply networks by building stronger capabilities in procurement, logistics, operations and international supply chain strategy.

Designed as a 24-week online learning experience, the programme combines self-paced study with live faculty engagement to help participants build a rounded understanding of supply chain management in a global context. The curriculum addresses key areas such as procurement strategy, operational planning, logistics, supply risk, sustainability and global market dynamics, allowing learners to strengthen both conceptual clarity and applied business judgment.

The programme has been structured to suit professionals who require both academic depth and delivery flexibility. It comprises two eight-week core modules in Supply Chain Management, followed by an eight-week specialisation track. Learners may choose between Global Supply Chain Management and Integrated Logistics Strategy, depending on their role and career focus. Over the course of the programme, participants examine how procurement, planning, operations and logistics intersect across international value chains. They also study sourcing decisions, supply-side vulnerabilities, competitive pressures and the regulatory realities that shape global trade and logistics ecosystems.

The launch comes against the backdrop of sustained growth in the global and Indian supply chain landscape. The global supply chain management market, estimated at USD 29.34 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to USD 72.82 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 10.40%.In India, the sector continues to gain momentum through digital adoption, infrastructure upgrades and policy-led manufacturing growth. The country’s export opportunity is expanding across sectors, with electronics exports to the United States alone projected to touch USD 80 billion by 2030. India’s overall exports, meanwhile, could approach USD 1 trillion by the end of the decade, reinforcing the need for professionals who can navigate large-scale, technology-enabled and globally dispersed supply systems.

David J. Frayer, Ph.D., Assistant Dean, Outreach & Engagement, The Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University said, “Supply chain leadership today demands far more than operational oversight; it calls for strategic thinking, cross-functional fluency and the ability to respond to global disruption with discipline and speed. Through this programme , we aim to help professionals deepen their understanding of how supply chains create value, manage risk and support long-term business resilience across increasingly interconnected markets worldwide.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, “As organisations place greater strategic weight on resilient and responsive supply networks, the need for rigorous, practitioner-relevant education has become more pronounced. This programme reflects our commitment to bringing globally respected learning to ambitious professionals who want to strengthen their capabilities in procurement, logistics, planning and international operations while continuing to grow within demanding career environments.”

The programme is designed for professionals seeking to deepen expertise in global supply chain strategy and operations. It is particularly suited for supply chain and operations managers, logistics, procurement and sourcing professionals, and mid- to senior-level executives managing regional or global supply networks.

The first phase of the Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management consists of two eight-week core modules in supply chain management. These modules cover key areas such as Customer Service and Channels, Business Models and Sourcing, Forecasting, Advanced Planning and Scheduling, Inventory Management, Transportation and Warehousing, Supply Chain Integration and Performance Measurement, etc. After completing the foundational modules, participants progress into their chosen specialisation for a further eight weeks.

The learning experience follows an applied and interactive approach. Delivered in a 100% online format, the programme includes weekly sessions, online assessments, case-based instruction and collaborative discussions. TimesPro will offer the programme through its Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, allowing participants to engage with the curriculum in a seamless and accessible manner while continuing in their professional roles.

Participants will learn from Michigan State University faculty, engage with a diverse cohort of professionals and apply frameworks to practical supply chain scenarios drawn from contemporary business environments. Those who complete the required assessments will receive the Michigan State University Certificate Digital Badge.

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 170 years. Among the world’s top 100 universities and a leading U.S. public research institution, MSU pushes the limits of discovery and innovation to advance the state of Michigan and the nation, and make a better, safer, healthier world for all. The university provides life-changing educational opportunities through an inclusive academic community with more than 400 programs of study, offering nationally ranked and recognized academic, undergraduate research, residential college and service-learning programs and is a leader in study abroad among public universities.

As the nation’s premier land-grant institution, MSU expands access to an outstanding education and pairs discovery with impact, translating research into real-world solutions, growing Michigan’s economy and improving lives across the state and beyond.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’sH.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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