LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

The OTT giant Netflix is going to acquire the iconic 102 year old Warner Bros, through this acquisition the Netflix will be a leading player of entire media industry from covering cartoons to serious news. This deal will create a monopoly of Netflix over media industry.

Netflix ready to acquire Warner Bros, credit: X/netflix
Netflix ready to acquire Warner Bros, credit: X/netflix

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 6, 2025 16:21:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

Global OTT leader Netflix has proposed acquisition of one of the oldest and most essential ‘big five’ studios The Warner Bros. This acquisition threatens seismic shifts for the entertainment industry and the future of moviegoing. 

The 102-year-old studio owns three of the top five domestic earning films — A Minecraft Movie, Spiderman and Sinners. Apart from these three films the company also had rights over Oscar frontrunner, One Battle After Another. 

 Will Warner Bros. continue releasing movies in theaters? 

The iconic movie studio Warner Bros will keep releasing its movies in theater even after the acquisition, but it might change as well. It will take at least 12 to 18 months before the deal goes through, and moviegoers can expect essential business as usual until then.  

The co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos stated that the company will support the life cycle that starts in the movie theater for Warner Bros movies. He further said that he doesn’t think the long exclusive windows are consumer friendly. 

The theatrical business has been impacted by Covid. The users have shifted to streaming platforms to tackle these studios experimenting with different theatrical windows. For many years, a 90-days theatrical window was considered to be standard but now it’s closer to 45 days and it often depends on film. 

Netflix also releases some films theatrically, but these releases are to fulfil the eligibility criteria for an award or as a gesture paid to a top filmmaker. This year Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly were released theatrically by Netflix. 

What will this acquisition lead to 

The merger of Netflix and Warner Bros will lead Netflix towards monopoly over the film and entertainment industry. The overall film industry is assumed to be of 136 billion USD whereas Hollywood alone constitutes 42 billion USD. The Netflix market cap is around 440 billion USD, and Warner Bros’ market cap is around 64 billion USD. 

This acquisition can lead to fewer options for users and can even lead to higher subscription prices due to very minimal competition. From the consumer point of view, this deal may impact their wallets.  

Netflix has acquired the Millarworld, Scanline VFX, The Roald Dahl Story Company and some other companies in past whereas Warner Bros owns New Line Cinema, the iconic DC Studios, HBO, Cinemax, CNN, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel and many other media companies. 

This acquisition will give Netflix control over media industry covering all ages and interests. The company will not only create monopoly over the media industry but can also control the content and can push personal agenda to every age group. 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 4:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Plans Customs Reform For Simplification, Transparency, And Duty Reduction In India

Warning: These 7 Common Mistakes Can Drop Your Credit Score Overnight

Inflation Expectations Drop Sharply Among Indian Families, RBI Survey Reveals

Big Tech vs Govt: Centre Pushes Mandatory GPS Tracking On Smartphones, Apple, Google, Samsung Say ‘No’ – What We Know

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

LATEST NEWS

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Leaked Online Within Hours of Release, But Watching It Illegally Could Land You in Legal Trouble

Sheikh Hasina’s Stay In India: S Jaishankar Gives Big Update, Says ‘She Can Stay For As Long As…’

Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Breaks Silence, Reveals If He Will Play Third Test In Adelaide

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In New York House Fire; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

Adani University Holds 2nd Convocation, Dr Priti Adani Highlights Future of Infrastructure

Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

Russia Launches Massive Strike On Ukraine: Railway Hub Hit, Power Facilities Damaged

Who Is Pieter Elbers? Govt Plans To Get IndiGo CEO Removed After Flight Mess – Report

‘4 Din Se Bina Khaye…’: Indigo Passengers Lose Cool, Gets Into Heated Argument With Airline Staffs, WATCH

Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users
Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users
Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users
Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros: A Move Towards Monopoly, How It Will Impact The Users

QUICK LINKS