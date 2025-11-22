New Labour Codes: Salary Deadline Fixed, Gig Workers Legal Recognition, Minimum Wage Guarantee & More | Check Full List

India implements four major labour codes that are expected to significantly improve worker welfare and, for the first time, provide formal protection to gig and platform workers. These four Codes establish uniform wage rules, stronger safety standards, and simplified compliance for employers across sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the reforms in a post on X, saying, “India’s new Labour Codes strengthen the rights of every worker–formal, informal and gig. These reforms ensure better wages, safety, and dignity for our workforce. A major stride towards Viksit Bharat.”

श्रमेव जयते! आज मेरे श्रमिक भाई-बहनों के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है। हमारी सरकार ने चार लेबर कोड लागू कर दिए हैं। आजादी के बाद यह श्रमिकों के हित में किया गया सबसे बड़ा रिफॉर्म है। यह देश के कामगारों को बहुत सशक्त बनाने वाला है। इससे जहां नियमों का पालन करना बहुत आसान होगा, वहीं 'ईज… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025







Full List of New Labour Codes

A guarantee of timely minimum wages for all workers

A guarantee of appointment letters for the youth

A guarantee of equal pay and respect for women

A guarantee of social security for 400 million workers

A guarantee of gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment

A guarantee of free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age

A guarantee of double wages for overtime

A guarantee of 100% health security for workers in hazardous sectors

A guarantee of social justice for workers as per international standards

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wrote on X: “For the first time, gig and platform workers are recognised in India’s labour framework. The new Codes guarantee minimum wages, timely payments, social security and safer workplaces for all sections of workers.”

मोदी सरकार की गारंटी: हर श्रमिक का सम्मान! आज से देश में नई श्रम संहिताएं लागू हो गई हैं, जिससे मिलेगी : ✅ सभी कामगारों को समय से न्यूनतम वेतन की गारंटी

✅ युवाओं को नियुक्ति पत्र की गारंटी

✅ महिलाओं को समान वेतन और सम्मान की गारंटी

✅ 40 करोड़ श्रमिकों को सामाजिक सुरक्षा की… — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 21, 2025







What Are the New Labour Codes Benefits for Women Workers?



Women workers now receive enhanced rights, including equal pay, the option to work night shifts with their consent alongside improved safety measures, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, and greater opportunities across sectors, as manufacturing, mining, services, and IT.

What Are the New Labour Codes Benefits for Gig & Platform Workers?

The gig and platform workers are being granted legal recognition for the first time including delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers, and other app-based workers. Aggregator platforms will contribute up to 5% to the Social Security Fund, ensuring that insurance, accident compensation, and other benefits are transferable across states.