Home > Business > New Labour Codes: Salary Deadline Fixed, Gig Workers Legal Recognition, Minimum Wage Guarantee & More | Check Full List

India implements four major labour codes that are expected to significantly improve worker welfare and, for the first time, provide formal protection to gig and platform workers. These four Codes establish uniform wage rules, stronger safety standards, and simplified compliance for employers across sectors.

India implements four major labour codes that are expected to significantly improve worker welfare. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
India implements four major labour codes that are expected to significantly improve worker welfare. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 22, 2025 00:23:25 IST

India implements four major labour codes that are expected to significantly improve worker welfare and, for the first time, provide formal protection to gig and platform workers. These four Codes establish uniform wage rules, stronger safety standards, and simplified compliance for employers across sectors. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the reforms in a post on X, saying, “India’s new Labour Codes strengthen the rights of every worker–formal, informal and gig. These reforms ensure better wages, safety, and dignity for our workforce. A major stride towards Viksit Bharat.” 



Full List of New Labour Codes 

  • A guarantee of timely minimum wages for all workers 
  • A guarantee of appointment letters for the youth 
  • A guarantee of equal pay and respect for women 
  • A guarantee of social security for 400 million workers 
  • A guarantee of gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment 
  • A guarantee of free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age 
  • A guarantee of double wages for overtime 
  • A guarantee of 100% health security for workers in hazardous sectors 
  • A guarantee of social justice for workers as per international standards 

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wrote on X: “For the first time, gig and platform workers are recognised in India’s labour framework. The new Codes guarantee minimum wages, timely payments, social security and safer workplaces for all sections of workers.”



What Are the New Labour Codes Benefits for Women Workers?

Women workers now receive enhanced rights, including equal pay, the option to work night shifts with their consent alongside improved safety measures, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, and greater opportunities across sectors, as manufacturing, mining, services, and IT. 

What Are the New Labour Codes Benefits for Gig & Platform Workers? 

The gig and platform workers are being granted legal recognition for the first time including delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers, and other app-based workers. Aggregator platforms will contribute up to 5% to the Social Security Fund, ensuring that insurance, accident compensation, and other benefits are transferable across states. 

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 12:23 AM IST
QUICK LINKS