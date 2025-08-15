LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Are Intel Stocks Rising And What Role Is The Trump Administration Playing?

Intel shares surged 7% after reports that the Trump administration is in talks to acquire a stake in the chipmaker. The move aims to boost US semiconductor production, with potential funding for Intel’s Ohio factory projects. The discussions follow a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Intel stock jumps 7% as Trump government explores stake purchase to boost US semiconductor manufacturing. Photos/X.
Intel stock jumps 7% as Trump government explores stake purchase to boost US semiconductor manufacturing. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 02:05:00 IST

Stocks of popular chipmaker Intel rose 7% on Thursday as the US seeks to bolster domestic production of advanced semiconductors.  The stocks upticked after a Bloomberg report revealed that the Trump administration is in talks with the chipmaker to acquire a stake in the company.

Trump Government To Invest In Intel

Intel remains the only US company capable of producing the fastest chips domestically, though rivals such as Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung also operate factories in the United States. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for more high-tech manufacturing to take place within the country.

According to the report, a government investment could help finance Intel’s ongoing construction of factories in Ohio.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan With President Donald Trump

The discussions follow a recent meeting between Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and President Trump at the White House. The visit came shortly after Trump called for Tan’s resignation over alleged ties to China, allegations Intel has rejected.

At the time, Intel said Tan is “deeply committed to advancing U.S. national and economic security interests.” On Thursday, an Intel spokesperson declined to comment on the reported negotiations.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the Trump Administration to advance these shared priorities, but we are not going to comment on rumors or speculation,” the spokesperson stated.

Intel Making Strategic Shifts

Tan assumed the CEO role earlier this year after Intel struggled to capture significant market share in artificial intelligence chips. During the same period, the company has invested heavily in expanding its foundry business, which manufactures chips for third-party clients.

However, Intel’s foundry unit has yet to secure a major customer, something analysts say would be critical for justifying new factory investments and attracting other chip companies to consider Intel’s manufacturing services.

In July, Tan announced that Intel was cancelling planned manufacturing sites in Germany and Poland, slowing development in Ohio, and tightening spending oversight.

Trump Government Investing in Tech Companies

The potential Intel investment reflects the Trump administration’s growing involvement in key industries. Last week, the government announced plans to claim 15% of certain Nvidia and AMD chip sales to China. The Pentagon also purchased a $400 million equity stake in rare-earth miner MP Materials and acquired a “golden share” in U.S. Steel as part of Nippon Steel’s acquisition of the American steelmaker.

