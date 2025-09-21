Prismoline Onboards New Leadership as It Eyes Pan-India Expansion

PNN

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 20: Prismoline is an industry-leading name in thermoplastic road marking material and the road safety products market. Recently, the brand has onboarded a new Head of Sales and Marketing into their team with the appointment of Mr Nasim Khan, an industry veteran with over three decades of experience in hot-applied thermoplastic road markings. As the flagship brand of Sharda Infrasolutions Pvt Ltd, the appointment of new leadership comes at a strategic time as the brand eyes expansion to scale its presence across India.

Mr Nasim Khan brings with him a robust background of academic and professional experience. His educational qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University and a Diploma in Computer Management from Datapro Information Technology, followed by another Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Davars College, Mumbai. He also holds several crucial industry certifications that make him one of the most qualified personnel in the industry. His certifications include a Management Development Program at IIM Ahmedabad, NACE Training in Paint & Coating Inspection, and a Certified Trainer credential from Dale Carnegie Training in collaboration with Asian Paints.

Professionally, Mr Nasim Khan started his career at CMS Traffic Systems in 1994, which is one of the pioneers of thermoplastic road marking in India. During his tenure at CMS Traffic Systems, Mr Khan gained hands-on industry experience working on turnkey projects, government tenders, and road marking machinery. His career continued onward with Asian Paints Ltd and Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd for 18 years, where he played a crucial role in several departments, ranging from product formulation, raw material selection, vendor management, and sales and marketing solutions. Later, he continued onward as the Senior General Manager of a reputed company in the thermoplastic road marking industry.

Mr Khan’s deep industry knowledge and strong network are assets for Prismoline, as they will help the company enhance its road safety solutions and expand its product portfolio to improve the brand’s competitiveness in government tenders and infrastructure projects. Mr Khan’s appointment takes Prismoline a step closer to fulfilling its goal of becoming the top industry brand for road safety innovation.

When asked about the appointment of Mr Nasim Khan, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Rishabh Singhania stated, “We are delighted to have Mr Nasim Khan join the Prismoline family. His unmatched expertise in road safety solutions, combined with his leadership in sales, marketing, and product innovation, will help us strengthen our market presence and diversify our offerings. His appointment underscores our commitment to building a future-ready organisation as we move towards our ambitious growth and IPO milestones.”

For more information, visit: www.prismoline.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)