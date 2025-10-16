LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Rubicon Research shares debuted at Rs 620, surging nearly 28% over the IPO price, marking a strong market debut. The pharma firm’s US subsidiary drives growth, making it a top IPO to watch.

Rubicon Research Shares
Rubicon Research Shares

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 16, 2025 12:54:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Rubicon Research Shares Soar with Explosive Market Debut!

JUST WOW ENTRY IN THE MARKET TODAY!

So The, Rubicon Research stunned the market on October 16 by debuting at aa whooping Rs 620 per share on the NSE, which is a shocking 27.84% premium over its IPO price of Rs 485! 

You Might Be Interested In

The excitement spilled over to the BSE as well, where shares opened at Rs 620.10, marking a 27.86% jump.

This incredible surge gave the company a market capitalization of a staggering Rs 10,216 crore on day one. Investors who grabbed shares at the IPO price are already celebrating big gains. Such a strong debut isn’t just rare, it’s headline-making!

With this incredible  start, Rubicon Research has instantly become the talk of the town.

What is the question to be answered now?

can the stock keep flying high, or will the market cool off soon? For now, this is one IPO debut that’s impossible to ignore!

Rubicon Research Shares: Listing Premium Slightly Below Grey Market Expectations

Even though the listing premium by Rubicon Research was impressive, it was not as high as grey market projections. Although the shares had a high premium of 27.84% on the NSE when they first listed in the market, the grey market values according to Investorgain and IPO Watch indicated that the unlisted shares had a premium of about 30% over the IPO value.

This is a minor discrepancy which implies that the actual listing was not as buzzworthy as the one in the grey market. Nevertheless, the premium has been higher, indicating high investor confidence, despite not reaching the 30% level that had been forecasted prior to the launch.

Rubicon Research Shares: Key Details of Rubicon Research IPO

  • IPO raised Rs 1,377.50 crore through a fresh issue (Rs 500 crore) and Offer For Sale (OFS) of Rs 877.5 crore by promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR.
  • IPO price band was Rs 461-485 per share.
  • The issue was oversubscribed 48 times between October 9 and October 13.
  • Non-institutional investors subscribed over 80 times to their reserved portion.
  • Rs 310 crore of fresh issue proceeds will be used to repay certain borrowings.
  • Remaining funds allocated for inorganic growth through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Rubicon Research: Pharma Company With the Strongest U.S. Presence

HDFC Securities highlights Rubicon Research as the fastest-growing Indian pharmaceutical formulations company between FY23 and FY25, boasting an impressive revenue CAGR of 75.89%. This phenomenal growth rate sets Rubicon apart from its peers in the pharma industry.

Much of the company’s success is driven by its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, AdvaGen Pharma, which markets non-branded prescription products to a broad range of clients including wholesalers, group purchasing organizations (GPOs), and pharmacy chains. This strong sales and distribution network has been a key factor in Rubicon’s success both in the U.S. and internationally.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Axis Bank Shares Surges 3%, Check Out The Unexpected Reason Behind The Stock Boost…

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ipoIPO newsRubicon ResearchRubicon Research Shares

RELATED News

Investors call for greater disclosure in Toyota's buyout of group company

NAR India and UCO Forge First-Ever U.S.–India Real Estate Bridge with MLS Partnership

ABB sees 'robust market' so far unaffected by US tariffs

Diwali Gold And Silver Price Surge: Precious Metal And Silver At All-Time Highs, Check Rates In Your City Now!

Australia's Treasury Wine chair grilled by shareholders but comfortably re-elected

LATEST NEWS

India Strikes Back At Donald Trump, Issues Strong Rebuttal On US President’s Russian Oil Claims, ‘Guided By National Interest And…’

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Robot maker ABB shielded from tariffs in 'robust market'

Viral Video: Indian Influencer’s Visit To China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Netizens, Watch Here

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Is Tanya Mittal In Trouble? Influencer Faizan Ansari’s Explosive FIR Over Fraud Allegations

Tekscend Photomask's shares jump nearly 13% in Tokyo debut on tech optimism

Israel’s COGAT says preparations for opening Rafah crossing under way with Egypt, date to be announced later

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

TSMC expects AI megatrend to strengthen, as profit blows past forecasts

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry
Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry
Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry
Rubicon Research Shares Soar 28% On Market Debut, Stunning Investors With Fastest Growing Pharma Firm’s Spectacular Entry
QUICK LINKS