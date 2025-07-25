Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?

Sellowrap Industries Ltd., a well-known company in the business of producing automotive components, has opened its IPO on July 25, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO will close on July 29, 2025 with the allotment date given July 30, 2025.

The investor has shown their keen interest and the IPO is subscribed to 1.18 times.

The company is a well-known player in automotive components, and has launched a ₹30 crore IPO.

If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:

Key Details

• Issue Opens: July 25, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 29, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 30, 2025

• Price Band: ₹79 to ₹83 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹2,65,600

• Quantity in one Lot: 1600

• Issue Size: ₹30 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 1.18x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 0.98x

Non-Institutional Investors: 3.63x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x

About the Company

Sellowrap Industries Ltd is a Mumbai based manufacturing company specialized in production of automotive components. The company operates in B2B segment and offers both adhesive and non-adhesive processed components.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Is Patel Chem IPO Worth A Look? Oversubscribed, Strong Retail Interest Ahead Of Closing